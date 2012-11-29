Wawa vs. Sheetz: The ancient battle comes to an end

By Angela Fries

Lifestyles Editor

November 29, 2012

Walking into a Sheetz the morning after a night of drinking can be the worst mistake of your life. The bright colors and neon lights are enough to make your head spin.

The first thing I noticed upon entering my first Sheetz was the wretched neon colors and lights. I looked up at the ceiling and wondered why the hell there were neon stars floating above my head. Then I looked down at the floor and realized that maybe they were there to distract me from the layer of filth all over the place. I then walked up to the touch screen to order my food and found that almost everything on the menu was fried or slathered in cheese. Right away, I missed my Wawa.

Growing up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, I’ve become accustomed to waking up after a night of binge drinking and stumbling into my neighborhood Wawa. The first thing that hits you is not neon lights and bright colors, but the smell of freshly brewed coffee. Wawa is known for their delicious coffee.

Sheetz coffee has the taste of cardboard. I would not call myself a coffee connoisseur. I can pretty much drink any kind of coffee, but when it comes to Sheetz, I can’t stand it! It’s not even possible to spice it up with some flavored creamer because they offer International Delight coffee creamer, which tastes even worse than the coffee itself.

At Wawa, I have a choice of walking up to the touch screen to order something made to order or I can conveniently grab a breakfast sandwich that is still warm out of the case next to the register. I’ve never had to wait more than a few minutes for my sandwiches when ordering from the touch screen at a Wawa. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for Sheetz. Even when I am the only person in line, I have to wait at least 3-5 minutes for my food. They also serve grab-and-go items, but only in the cold cases. When debating what I want, I always take a good look at the food in the cold cases. Unfortunately, none of it has ever appealed to me. It always looks like it’s been sitting there for weeks.

I’ve heard many arguments about why Sheetz sandwiches are so much better than Wawa’s hoagies. One of the things many people I’ve spoken to keep coming back to is that Sheetz has pretzel rolls. I’m sorry but if you have to use a pretzel roll to make your sandwich edible, your sandwich must be below par. Wawa uses freshly baked rolls that are delivered daily. The rolls at Sheetz do not even compare.

The roll makes a sandwich. Anyone can throw some meat, cheese and condiments on some type of bread and call it a hoagie or a sub. Without good bread, you cannot have a good sandwich.

Wawa also carries their own line of milk, teas, and juices, which are all quite tasty. They also carry an incredible selection of Herrs and Tastycake products. Sheetz carries plenty of snacks, sodas and whatnot but when you’re craving a hoagie, Herrs chips, and a Wawa iced tea, not much else will suffice.

Although Wawa may not be perfect in everything they do, (take their cheesesteaks for example, yuck-o!) Wawa most certainly surpasses Sheetz.

Advertisements