Angela’s Kitchen: Eminem’s mom’s spaghetti

Posted by The Eagle Eye on April 1, 2013 in Lifestyles
By Angela Fries
Managing Editor
Photo courtesy of officialpsds.com

April 1st, 2013

Ingredients:

1/2 pound spaghetti

4 Tablespoon syrup of  ipecac

1 Jar Pasta Sauce

Directions:

Cook spaghetti in boiling water for 8-10 minutes. Heat pasta sauce in microwave and stir in the 4 tablespoons of syrup of ipecac.
Mix everything together and serve hot. Be sure to wear your favorite sweater and go to your local rap battle and spit some game.

This recipe for Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti is sure to dump some vomit on that sweater. Warning: For those who are opposed to
throwing their meals up: Syrup of ipecac WILL make you vomit. If you’re just looking for a wholesome meal leave the syrup of ipecac out.

One comment on “Angela’s Kitchen: Eminem’s mom’s spaghetti

  1. Anonymous March 28, 2017 at 1:22 am Reply

    Serving this to my house this week!

