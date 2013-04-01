Angela’s Kitchen: Eminem’s mom’s spaghetti

By Angela Fries

Managing Editor

April 1st, 2013

Ingredients:

1/2 pound spaghetti

4 Tablespoon syrup of ipecac

1 Jar Pasta Sauce

Directions:

Cook spaghetti in boiling water for 8-10 minutes. Heat pasta sauce in microwave and stir in the 4 tablespoons of syrup of ipecac.

Mix everything together and serve hot. Be sure to wear your favorite sweater and go to your local rap battle and spit some game.

This recipe for Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti is sure to dump some vomit on that sweater. Warning: For those who are opposed to

throwing their meals up: Syrup of ipecac WILL make you vomit. If you’re just looking for a wholesome meal leave the syrup of ipecac out.

