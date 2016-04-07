LHU cutting programs by 2020: Dance and Theater to be cut first

Joshua Cenderelli

Staff Writer

jxc3298@lhup.edu

Lock Haven University has made the decision to cut the dance program as a minor. This decision comes after a projected downturn in enrollment by 2020.

Along with the dance program, theater is also expected to be cut as a major and minor. The announcement of this decision spurred an outcry from those involved with the dance and theater programs at Lock Haven University. Those upset with the decision made themselves heard by creating a petition that garnered over 1,000 signatures, as well as having over 50 parents, students and alumni write into the president asking the university not to end the program.

Currently, the dance program has 45 students currently seeking minors, and over 100 students performing in a concert at the end of each semester. There are 300 seats in Sloan Auditorium and every performance sells out with students and community coming to see the performances.

Alyssa Rhody, a senior studying criminal justice, said “Dancing is life. Dancing is what made me get out of bed last semester. Dancing is a way to express yourself and let out all your stress and anxiety and energy. If I could dance with Jayme every day I would. It would kill me personally to see the dance program go and, as a soon-to-be alumni, it hurts knowing that it will be gone”.

Students who have graduated from the dance program have used their minor to find a job over their major, or have paired their major and minor together. For example, psychology students have been able to use it to go into dance therapy.

Some students have expressed concern that the programs being cut and the reasoning behind it. Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs, Donna Wilson, explained the reasoning behind the decisions made.

The process took 18 months; none of the decisions made were sudden. Provost Wilson, during the 18 month process, visited every department and talked with them about the process that would be taking place.

Sarah Filipski, an alumnus of LHU, said, “While looking at universities, I looked not only for schools that had my intended major, but also schools that had dance minors. The fact that this institution could give me the opportunity to continue dancing was something that truly drew me to it. I know that this is true of many other students, too.”

The process began with the examination of every program that Lock Haven offered and then assessed them based on several factors. They asked how large the university is likely to be in 2020, and how many of those students would be in an undergraduate program and how many would be in graduate programs.

With a significant decrease from a projection of 5,300 students a couple of years ago to the current projection of 4,600 students by 2020, there would need to be a reduction in order to manage everything.

In order to do so, Lock Haven looked at its ideal program array based on occupational outlook and emerging occupational outlook and by comparing enrollment in a program against the resources the program uses to run. Lock Haven also created a new objective for itself as a school in President Fiorentino’s vision statement.

There is an understanding of the joy and pride that every program at Lock Haven provides to its students. Lock Haven will be utilizing a teach-out plan to provide a schedule for all students currently declared in a program to allow them to complete the program.

Despite this information, the students in the minor have said they have not received any information regarding a plan for future semesters. Hattie Enterline, a freshman, said “I was shocked when I heard the program was being cut. The dance program here is very hands on and incredible. I can’t believe that somebody just can take away a program that so many love here and that people seem to be very passionate about.”

The university plans to keep Dance Consort as a club on campus, without having classes. Dancers are continually learning new techniques and are enhancing their dancing during every class that they take during their career.

LHU has the goal of making these cuts without retrenching jobs by hoping to find appropriate reassignments. In lieu of cuts, with the goal of creating programs in emerging areas, Lock Haven plans to add a major in data and information visualization.

As described on LHU’s website about the dance program, “The developing dance program at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania encompasses dance as a Fine Art as well as a Humanity. The program is based on the development of students physically, creatively, scholastically, and professionally.”

Advertisements