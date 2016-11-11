Dear Trump. Sincerely, a Latina, LGBT female

Diosanny Rivera
Guest Writer
dkr6862@lhup.edu
Hey Trump supporters, how are you feeling? You feeling pretty good? Are you celebrating your “victory” over “crooked Hillary?” Yeah? That’s good. I’m happy for you. I’m happy that your voice as an American people was heard and things are going your way. Just do me a favor please.
Let me marry my girlfriend. Let me walk down the sidewalk with my head held high. Let me go to a doctor that won’t turn me away because I want birth control (yes I know I’m gay, but there is more than just one use for birth control). Don’t tell me that I’m not an American because I wasn’t born in the States. Don’t tell me to quiet my voice when I try to fight for what I believe in. Don’t reject me. And here’s why I ask this of you all.
As Pennsylvania turned red Tuesday night, I was filled with rage. I wanted to scream at the sky and punch a wall. I wanted to tear the world apart and raise hell. But then I cried myself to sleep.
When I woke up, I cried some more. My spirit was defeated and my heart hurt. My entire body was full of the strongest type of sadness, the one that leaves you incapable of moving. I curled myself deeper into my blanket and refused to believe that I lived in a country where my rights as a woman, a Latina, and a Queer could potentially be taken away. I didn’t want to face the world so I kept hitting snooze over and over again until my girlfriend called me and told me that I had to be strong. I got out of bed, with my puffy eyes and red nose, and I went to work. Because what else could I do?
It took me all morning, but I resigned myself to the next four years. Until my friend told me what happened to her in class. On the first day of Trump being President-Elect, my friend was told by a white male that because she wasn’t white, she had “lost her voice,” and that since Trump would soon be President of the United States, she had “no right to speak.”
I cried again (In case you couldn’t tell, I’m a very emotional person).
But this is exactly what every person who opposed Trump was afraid of; the kind of mentality that promotes hatred, anger, discrimination, and inequality. We are terrified. We are scared for our kids and our futures. We are scared that we will have to move to protect our families or stay and prepare for war.
But then, maybe that’s what you all were afraid of with Clinton? I don’t know, but I am trying to understand. I am trying to see things from your point of view. I am trying to wrap my head around why you all voted for him. And right now I’m failing.
I don’t understand and I can’t see, so explain it to me. Explain your choices and defend them because you know what, that’s your right as an American. But don’t take away my right to do so as well. If you want to speak, then so do I.
I refuse to believe that almost half of the country believes in all of the things Trump stands for so prove me right. Help us rebuild America and help us stop being afraid of one another. I might be a Democrat, and you might be a Republican, but together we are the United States of America.
Dio, I hear you and I support you. I am with you, I am sad and angry. I will fight against my own fear, and I do my part to help LHU be safe for all students.
First, it was the US Supreme Court which made the ruling on marriage equality for all.
Not the president. Secondly, the reason why Hillary did not win Pennsylvania is because a lot of us who where over 18 when her husband, the cheat who had sex with another women in the oval office, was president remember all the false statements they both made regarding everything, especially what their daughter, the former hooker (lived with a man not her husband for 5 years), college major was going to be. Hint, Chelsea never became a doctor like her mother said she was going to do. Third, we remember why Hillary left the job of being Secretary of State after 4 short years, namely she did not like having to be “nice” to foreign government officials. If the press would have given her the same treatment they did Trump during the campaign season you would know what kind of a rat she is. As far as being a role model for women everywhere, that is 50 years behind the times. We already have women in leadership roles throughout the country. Women who want to succeed do not need a lady president to know that women can and have been going to medical school since the 1860’s. Women have also been lawyers for a long time.
Sorry, but those of us who voted for Trump do not regret anything. We remember all the Clintons faults not to mention all the foreign travel Mrs. Obama took at taxpayer expense just because she saw nothing wrong with running up the bills for the air force and secret service dept. which does have a per diem for their agents and she always did want to travel in Europe, so what the heck. Then we have the military expense of them having to transport the Obama daughters to Camp David for play dates. (This was explained to me by a family member who works for the military) Oh yes, there is also Mrs. Clinton’s yearly trips to Africa with daughter Chelsea while Chelsea was in high school, over spring break, and trying to tell the people in Africa that Chelsea who went to a private, safe school and always had enough to eat represented the children and youth of America. WRONG. We also have a problem with a president who wants to take in refugees, half of whom are probably terrorists, while never caring about the homeless children and adults in this country already – think long term foster care children. Maybe it is time we care more about the legal residents of the United States whose families have worked here for several generations and always followed the laws. .
Hey there, Dio. Just read your article, and as someone who voted for Trump, I’ll take this time to respond to you.
It appears to me that the majority of people I have seen on social media have had complaints merely in terms of social issues this time around instead of economical issues. As someone who voted for Obama in 2008 (and believe me, there are a lot of us who backed Trump this year), I didn’t vote for Trump because I hate a certain group of people, or because of my fear of someone who practices a certain religion – we voted for him as a rejection of the economic policies of the last 8 years which have left us average blue collar workers behind. My family (aside from myself where I tend to consider myself an independent) lives in a pretty strong Democratic household. My mother who campaigned for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, very happily voted for Trump this year. This was the first time she has voted for a Republican since Reagan in 1984. Our economic well beings have not improved during the last 8 years. As a matter of fact, they have gotten worse. Because Hillary Clinton was running on simply an extension of the Obama years – my family had no reason to vote for her. We gave President Obama and Clinton two terms to help the middle class here in the rust belt and they have done absolutely nothing for us. This is why states such as Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania all swung for Trump – because the working class was tired of being told they were getting better when in reality they weren’t. We are fed up with Washington and voted for an outside candidate. If he doesn’t deliver in four years, then we will gladly vote for someone else – just as we did with Obama.
That, in short, is why Trump won. Not because 50% of the country hates the LGBTQ community, or has a fear of Muslims, etc. As a matter of fact, a large amount of these demographic groups actually turned out and voted for Trump – in better numbers than they did for Romney just four years ago. But let’s discuss what your biggest concern is about a Trump presidency – the LGBTQ community.
I personally do not get the LGBTQ hysteria about Trump. Donald Trump is without question the most liberal GOP candidate on those issues in history, and more liberal than all Democrats up to and including Bill Clinton. Trump has said that under his administration the rights of the LGBTQ community will not change, and that same sex marriage will remain legal. And just like how it’s legal in all Trump hotels and properties, the transgender community will be able to continue to use whichever restroom they believe best suits them.
It appears as if the hysteria among the community is with his Vice President Mike Pence. But Trump and Pence don’t agree on many issues and they have publicly disagreed with each other on many issues before. But even in regards to Pence – is he threatening to criminalize sodomy, or deprive people of property rights or appeal to the courts? Or is he simply less interested in making LGBTQ an official protected class with affirmative action, which is certainly not a right?
I like to go by the phrase “actions speak louder than words.” Was Donald Trump staunchly opposed to gay marriage before suddenly supporting it because of the changing platform in his party, or was that Hillary Clinton? Was it Donald Trump who actively supported policies such as “Don’t ask Don’t tell” which told active members of the military to not publicly say they were gay while they were serving, or was that Hillary Clinton? Was it Donald Trump that gladly took money from countries that have despicable laws against the gay community including the death penalty, or was that Hillary Clinton? I could go on all night.
I’m glad you took the time to write this article and I hope I have shed some light on the issues that you are concerned about with regard to Trump being our next president. And while I’m sure this probably won’t change your opinion on the issues or your views on him, I hope you become a bit more optimistic that we can still all come together at the end of the day, regardless of party affiliation and continue to unite and make our country greater than it ever has been.
I’m lgbt and voted for trump stop crying