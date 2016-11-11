Dear Trump. Sincerely, a Latina, LGBT female

Diosanny Rivera

Guest Writer

Hey Trump supporters, how are you feeling? You feeling pretty good? Are you celebrating your “victory” over “crooked Hillary?” Yeah? That’s good. I’m happy for you. I’m happy that your voice as an American people was heard and things are going your way. Just do me a favor please.

Let me marry my girlfriend. Let me walk down the sidewalk with my head held high. Let me go to a doctor that won’t turn me away because I want birth control (yes I know I’m gay, but there is more than just one use for birth control). Don’t tell me that I’m not an American because I wasn’t born in the States. Don’t tell me to quiet my voice when I try to fight for what I believe in. Don’t reject me. And here’s why I ask this of you all.

As Pennsylvania turned red Tuesday night, I was filled with rage. I wanted to scream at the sky and punch a wall. I wanted to tear the world apart and raise hell. But then I cried myself to sleep.

When I woke up, I cried some more. My spirit was defeated and my heart hurt. My entire body was full of the strongest type of sadness, the one that leaves you incapable of moving. I curled myself deeper into my blanket and refused to believe that I lived in a country where my rights as a woman, a Latina, and a Queer could potentially be taken away. I didn’t want to face the world so I kept hitting snooze over and over again until my girlfriend called me and told me that I had to be strong. I got out of bed, with my puffy eyes and red nose, and I went to work. Because what else could I do?

It took me all morning, but I resigned myself to the next four years. Until my friend told me what happened to her in class. On the first day of Trump being President-Elect, my friend was told by a white male that because she wasn’t white, she had “lost her voice,” and that since Trump would soon be President of the United States, she had “no right to speak.”

I cried again (In case you couldn’t tell, I’m a very emotional person).

But this is exactly what every person who opposed Trump was afraid of; the kind of mentality that promotes hatred, anger, discrimination, and inequality. We are terrified. We are scared for our kids and our futures. We are scared that we will have to move to protect our families or stay and prepare for war.

But then, maybe that’s what you all were afraid of with Clinton? I don’t know, but I am trying to understand. I am trying to see things from your point of view. I am trying to wrap my head around why you all voted for him. And right now I’m failing.

I don’t understand and I can’t see, so explain it to me. Explain your choices and defend them because you know what, that’s your right as an American. But don’t take away my right to do so as well. If you want to speak, then so do I.

I refuse to believe that almost half of the country believes in all of the things Trump stands for so prove me right. Help us rebuild America and help us stop being afraid of one another. I might be a Democrat, and you might be a Republican, but together we are the United States of America.

