First pitch for softball set for this weekend

By Jayson Moyer

February 16, 2017

The Lock Haven University softball team will open up the 2017 season on Friday in Myrtle Beach, S.C., as a part of the Snow Bird Freeze Out Tournament.

Lock Haven is looking to build off last season in which they won 36 games, the most wins the program has had since 2009. The Bald Eagles also made the PSAC Tournament, marking the first time they made the tournament since 2013.

Senior outfielder Paige Stuppy headlines the key positional returnees for Lock Haven. The two-sport athlete, also playing field hockey, drove in 14 runs, including two home runs, in 2014. Stuppy is joined by senior third baseman Michelle Holweger, who hit .276 and also drove in 14 runs, too.

On the mound, Lock Haven bolsters two star-studded pitchers. Rachel Mouillesseaux returns for her senior season after having a decorated first three years at Lock Haven.

Mouillesseaux won eight games and had a 2.62 ERA in 2015. 15 of her 20 starts were complete games, while she also threw one shutout.

Along with Mouillesseaux, pitcher Bekah Slattery (pictured right) returns for her sophomore campaign after an outstanding freshman season.

The sophomore went 22-9 with a 1.62 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 37 appearances.

Having a younger team this season with 10 players consisting of both freshman and sophomores, the Bald Eagles will certainly be reliant on upper-classmen to sustain success throughout the season.

Advertisements