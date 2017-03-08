Football brings in 30 signees

By Bret Pallotto

February 9, 2017

The Lock Haven University football team officially announced their 2017 recruiting class that features 30 players, 28 of which are from Pennsylvania and one each from New Jersey and Maryland.

“Our 2017 recruiting class had 28 all-conference players, 15 all-district players and nine all-state players. Our coaching staff did a phenomenal job of scouring the state and getting great talent in the program,” said third-year coach Dave Taynor in an interview with GoLHU.com.

The class lists 17 offensive players, nine defensive players and four athletes who can play on either side.

“I think we have a great, well-rounded class that fit every size and shape of college football player,” said Taynor. “I’m extremely excited about what we have.”

Each student-athlete has signed a National Letter of Intent or institutional agreement to play at Lock Haven. All have been accepted into the university as well.

“It was a commitment all the way across our university,” said Taynor. “Our admissions office did a phenomenal job working with us. We had great support from Vice President Rodney Jenkins and President Michael Fiorentino. Tom Gioglio, our Athletic Director, came to visits and met with young men to explain to them how Lock Haven University can be a great experience.”

Taynor and his staff announced a recruiting class of 40 student-athletes for the 2016 season that saw them go 4-7 (4-3 PSAC), which included victories in four of their final six games.

The four wins were the most in a season since 2002, when they also won four games. The team has not won five games in a season since 1982.

Advertisements