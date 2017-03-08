MBB falls at ESU in PSAC Tournament

By Jayson Moyer

March 2, 2017

The Lock Haven University men’s basketball team fell at East Stroudsburg, 106-87, on Monday night in the first round of the PSAC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Given the season-ending loss, it would still be a pretty reasonable assessment to say that, given the circumstances, this season was a success for the Bald Eagles.

They boasted 10 new players to the program, eight of which being freshmen. Still, they were able to make a successful push down the stretch to get into the postseason. It is a form of accomplishment for the excitement that lies ahead surrounding the program.

Rasheed Moore scored 33 points for East Stroudsburg on 13-20 shooting. He also grabbed 16 rebounds, had three blocks, while hitting 4-7 from deep.

Redshirt-freshman Amir Hinton (pictured left) and senior Craig Slade led the way for Lock Haven, each scoring 13 points.

With a free throw in the second half, Hinton became Lock Haven’s all-time single-season leading scorer. Hinton scored totaled 642 points this season, capping off a stellar redshirt-freshman campaign.

Looking ahead, the Bald Eagles only lose two seniors following this season. Slade averaged 8.1 points and 6.3 points in his senior season as one of Lock Haven’s main interior players.

Senior Cole Renninger finished his senior season by doing a little bit of everything. The guard averaged 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Renninger added on 25 steals and 12 blocks this season, but none bigger than his block against West Chester to secure an 86-85 victory.

That being said, Lock Haven will return a more experienced roster next season, thus having the playoff experience is crucial.

Hinton returns, as does redshirt-junior Ra’eese Hunt. Freshman guard Khaleeq Campbell, redshirt-freshman Jihad Barnes, and freshman Tarojae Brake all return next season, too. The Bald Eagles should boast one of the most dynamic and young backcourts in the PSAC next year.

This season was Lock Haven’s fourth straight PSAC appearance, the first time this has been done since 1986-1990. PSAC powers West Chester, Kutztown, and East Stroudsburg are the only other three teams to have qualified for PSAC postseason play in each of the past four seasons.

Next season is certainly something that everyone on Lock Haven’s campus should be looking forward to, especially with the solid nucleus that the Bald Eagles will return.

Advertisements