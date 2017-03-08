Mealing leads nation in rebounding again

By Bret Pallotto

February 16, 2017

Lysa Mealing officially moved into second-place on Lock Haven University women’s basketball’s all-time rebounding list with 792 rebounds, surpassing Lisa Sporer’s career total of 772 from 1987-91.

Helen Woltman, who played from 1981-86, is first on the all-time list with 1,044 rebounds.

Mealing, who lead the nation in rebounding among Division II players last season, is in position to defend her title once again this season. She pulled down 13.7 rebounds per game last season en route to setting a Lock Haven single-season rebounding record with 343.

She currently is tied for first among all Division II players with 12.9 rebounds per game. She is tied with Destiny Betts of Benedict College. Sandra Ikeora of Dominican University of California is second with 12.8 rebounds per game.

Despite her best efforts last season, Mealing’s name did not make an appearance on any All-Conference team. Coach Jennifer Smith and Mealing both agreed that she could expand her offensive game to become a more well-rounded player. She averaged 8.9 points per game last year and is averaging 10.4 points per game this year.

She has recorded a double-double in seven consecutive games and 11 of her last 12 overall.

Mealing and the Bald Eagle have an 8-15 record overall and are 5-14 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action with three games remaining.

Advertisements