Softball looks to build off opening weekend

By Alex Sklar

February 23, 2017

The Lock Haven University softball team kicked off the season at their first tournament of the year, the Snowbird Freezeout Tournament, a three-day tournament in sunny Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Bald Eagles finished the tournament 1-5, but played well overall.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the first day of the tournament, The Haven lost their two opening games.

In the first game against the University of New Haven, The Bald Eagles got the season off to a great start, scoring two runs in the first inning. Lock Haven took the early lead but ended up losing 5-3 to UNH.

The Haven played Concord in the second game of the day, losing 9-0 in five innings.

Saturday, Feb. 18 the Haven resumed play. In game one of the day, Lock Haven lost to the University of Wilmington (Delaware), 7-0. A couple of bright spots for the Bald Eagles were pitcher Bekah Slattery striking out 11 in the game and McKenna Garlock (pictured left) keeping up her hot start at the plate. This was the second game for Garlock of the tournament recording two hits in a game.

In game two of the day, Lock Haven picked up their first win of the season, defeating Glenville State 5-2.

LHU got on the board first, scoring four runs through five innings and led 4-0 after five innings of play. Glenville State picked up a run in the sixth, but Lock Haven’s victory was punctuated by Jodi Weaknecht (pictured right) solo homerun in the top of the seventh that put the cherry on top for LHU’s first victory of the season.

Rachel Mouillesseaux picked up her first win of the season on a complete game. Garlock also continued her ways at the plate tallying another hit in the game.

On the final day of play, Sunday, Feb. 19, Lock Haven opened against Southern New Hampshire University. The teams went to extra innings, with LHU falling 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Haven got off to a fast start against Southern New Hampshire, Weaknecht came up in the top of the first and hit a two-run homer, Weaknecht’s second home run in as many games.

In the top of the sixth, LHU regained the lead, 3-2, but in the bottom half of the inning, Southern New Hampshire tied things up again, 3-3. The game remained tied as it went to extra innings with Southern New Hampshire walking off in the bottom of the eighth.

In the final game of the LHU’s opening tournament, Lock Haven finished with a loss to Le Moyne University, 8-3.

Garlock continued her good start to season adding another hit and RBI. Through the first 6 games she is batting .348, while tallying seven hits, three RBI, three doubles, two walks and no strikeouts.

Lock Haven finished the tournament at 1-5, and will look to build off their start when they head to the Shaw Tournament on Friday, March 3. Lock Haven will play a total of five opponents, including a rematch with No. 9 Charleston. Lock Haven and Charleston played in the NCAA tournament last year, with Charleston walking off in the bottom of the 13th inning, 2-1.

