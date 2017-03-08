Swimming wraps up at PSAC Championships

By Doug Spatafore

February 23, 2017

The Lock Haven University swimming team wrapped up competition at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships with phenomenal swims that that resulted in numerous afternoon final swims.

Head coach Joel Blesh was very pleased with how the four days went. “It was a good weekend and I’m proud of this group. We had lifetime best swims, all-time top 5s, and a great weekend of seeing a team come together at the conference championships” said Blesh.

Day 1 events: (Thursday, Feb. 16)

200-yard IM: Bingham and Rodriguez both had their best swims this season when it mattered the most. Rodriguez finished in a season best time of 2:16.07 placing 33rd overall. Bingham also had a season best swim finishing in a time of 2:19.38.

200-yard medley relay: Christina Williams, Allen, Ray, and Rodriguez swam to a season best time of 1:56.88. Ray anchored the relay team in the fastest split swimming a time of 25.56. YORK, P.A. –

Day 2 events: (Friday, Feb. 17)

100-yard fly: Allen just missed the top three heats that advanced to the finals by just over one second. However Allen swam to a season best time of 1:01.63 finishing in 33rd.

200-yard free relay: Swan, Ray, Treadway and Rodriguez swam to a season best time tonight as they finished in 1:43.47. Rodriguez split the fastest time swimming her leg in 26.69. All four swimmers were within 1.6 seconds of each other.

Thursday was the first day of competition and LHU saw numerous season best swims.

Day 3 events: (Saturday, Feb. 18)

200-yard fly: Allen swam over a two second personal best in the morning session (2:18.33) to qualify for the afternoon final sessions. She swam in the third heat in the afternoon session and placed 23rd overall.

100-yard back: Allen and Bingham both posted great swims. Allen just missed out on the afternoon swim as she placed 28th finishing in 1:01.91. Bingham had a huge season best time of 1:02.91 which is over two seconds then her previous best.

100-yard breast: Rodriguez finished in a season best time swimming 1:09.80 (27th place) which was just outside the qualification time needed for the afternoon swim by less than .30 seconds.

800-yard free relay: Matrone, Pursell, Treadway, and Bingham swam to a huge season best time of 8:31.79. Pursell had the fastest split as she anchored LHU in a time of 2:05.84.

On Friday the Bald Eagles competed on day two of competition where they continued so swim season best times.

Day 4 events: (Sunday, Feb. 19)

200-yard back: Kristin Allen and Jackie Bingham both had phenomenal swims once again in the backstroke. Sunday the duo both had season best times in the 100-yard backstroke.

Allen finished in almost a full second personal best time of 2:12.87 placing 21st as she qualified for the finals. Bingham just missed out on qualifying for the afternoon swims placing 27th. However her time of 2:14.55 is a 2.35 second season best time.

In the afternoon session Allen continued to get better with each swim and it resulted in a 21st place finish. Allen’s finished in a time of 2:11.61.

200-yard breast: Raechel Rodriguez was determined to make the afternoon session after just missing out in the 100-yard breast stroke the day before. She did just that as she swam a monstrous personal best time of 2:33.50 for 23rd in the prelims.

Rodriguez swam in the third heat during the afternoon swim finishing in 24th place.

100-yard free: Moriah Treadway matched her season best swim as she finished in 56.26.

1650-yard free: Rachael Pursell swam a huge personal best time to finish 21st. Her time of 18:45.44 is almost a 52 seconds faster than her previous best.

400-yard free relay: Carly Ray, Alex Swan, Doni Matrone and Treadway all swam to a season best time of 3:49.61. Ray had the fastest split with a time of 56.32.

Advertisements