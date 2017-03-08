Wrestling finishes dual season strong

By Alex Sklar

February 9, 2017

The Bald Eagles wrapped up their 2016-2017 regular season in a dominating fashion this past week. The Bald Eagles hosted Clarion on Feb. 2 and then Sacred Heart the following evening, Feb. 3.

The Haven battled Eastern Wrestling League opponent Clarion to finish out their EWL action with a win. The final score was 27-12 Lock Haven over Clarion.

The match started out big for Lock Haven with a pin at the opening weight class of 174 pounds by Adam Mackie. Things continued to go the Haven’s way as they picked up a decision, and another pin from Thomas Haines at 285. The Bald Eagles led 15-3 after only four bouts.

The Haven continued to rack up bonus points adding a tech fall at 149 from Kyle Shoop and in the next bout, a major decision from Jonathan Ross at 157. Lock Haven won six of 10 bouts and rode bonus points to the big win.

The win pushed Lock Haven’s EWL record to a 15 year best at 4-2 on the season. It pushed their dual match record to 7-8 on the season with the opportunity to finish on a high note the following night.

The next day the Haven hosted Sacred Heart in the last match of the dual season. It was Senior Night for the Bald Eagles and sure enough they came out and put on a clinic.

Before the match, the seniors were brought out by LHU head coach Scott Moore (pictured to the left). The four graduating seniors – Tanner Sutton (149 pounds,) Tyler Wood (174,) Adam Mackie (184,) and Brad Emerick (285) – were sent out in style. The Haven dominated, winning nine of 10 bouts, eight of those with bonus points.

LHU won the first seven bouts of the match punctuated by senior Adam Mackie’s (bottom left) pin at 174 pounds. The Haven were rolling leading 34-0 with three bouts remaining in the match.

Senior Brad Emerick (bottom right) capped the night off with a dominating 16-0 tech fall, Emerick’s fifth straight victory. The match was long over before Emerick’s throttling, final match score, with a final score of Lock Haven 45, Sacred Heart 3.

The victory capped The Bald Eagles’ dual match season and pushed their record overall to 8-8.

After winning both his matches in The Haven’s wins in the dual meet this past week and a title at 149 pounds in the Mat-Town Open ll on Sunday Feb. 5, freshman Kyle Shoop was named EWL Freshman of the Week.

Lock Haven will compete next in postseason wrestling at the EWL Championship March 4, at Bloomsburg University. Competition is slated to start at 10 a.m.

