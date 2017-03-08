Wrestling preps for EWL Tournament

By Zach Cecce

March 2, 2017

The Lock Haven University wrestling team is looking forward to the biggest event of the year in the Eastern Wrestling League. The Bald Eagles will take part in the EWL Tournament on Sat., March 4, at Bloomsburg University.

EWL is a big tournament because it decides which individual wrestler competes in the National Tournament in St. Louis, Missouri at the Scottrade Center.

Lock Haven is aiming to win their first EWL title since 1997. Head coach Scott Moore and first year assistant coach David Carr Jr. noted that their ultimate goal is to win the EWL Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Carr also noted that the Bald Eagles are striving to get ahead of Rider and Edinboro, the top two competitors for Lock Haven.

“The main goal is to get at least six to seven guys at the National Tournament, with one or two champions at EWL’s,” said Moore. Moore went onto say that Lock Haven must wrestle fearless and that gaining bonus points from pins and tech falls will play a big part in the EWL’s.

The biggest star of Lock Haven’s wrestling program is redshirt junior Ronnie Perry. Perry has a career record 68-26 at Lock Haven.

Perry noted that his goal is to win the 141 pound weight class at the EWL Tournament and make it to National’s.

“The way to achieve is to train hard and wrestle hard at the tournament,” said Perry.

After that it is all about getting to relax and preparing for the next step.

