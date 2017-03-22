Lacrosse dominates in season opener

By Jayson Moyer

March 9, 2017

The Lock Haven University Lacrosse team, sparked by seniors Rachel Engler and Shannon Bissnette, got off to a blistering start to the 2017 campaign with an 18-5 rout over Chestnut Hill on Tuesday at Charlotte Smith Field.

Engler scored six goals and added an assist, while Bissnette tallied four goals and four assists, as the two led an offensive onslaught for the Bald Eagles.

Lock Haven, ranked No. 16 in the latest Division-II National Lacrosse poll, also picked up four points from Hayley Kilian, three from Dana Laulis, while Katie Costanza chipped in two goals.

“It is definitely an advantage,” Lock Haven head coach Lindsay Reese said of having an awesome nucleus return from last season. “Everything was new last year. So this year, the girls know what we expect from them.”

The Bald Eagles finished at 14-5 last season, falling to Mercyhurst in the PSAC Tournament. Last season, however, the Eagles were very young. This year, the experience is there.

“It is really important for us to be a leader because there are a lot of younger girls on our team,” said Bissnette, who had 61 points in 16 games last season.

“We need to bring everyone together and make sure every game, everyone is giving their all.”

It’s only one game, however if the effort that Lock Haven showed on Tuesday remains there, then it would seem success is imminent. Bissnette, along with other team captains, had everyone together on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior captain Alex O’Herrick had a goal and two assists, Ashley Gochenaur had two points, and sophomore Madison Morris scored her first collegiate goal. The contributions came from everywhere.

“My expectations are for the girls to give everything they’ve got, every single game,” said Reese. “Every single game counts and we can’t look forward to the end game, we need to look forward to every single game that’s up ahead.”

Engler has 61 goals in 19 games in 2016, and she is well on pace to meet that this season.

“It’s really fun to play with all of my teammates,” said Engler. “It’s great to have a connection with all of them.”

Hannah Houde got the win in goal for Lock Haven, her first of the season. Houde had four saves and gave up three goals in nearly 50 minutes of action.

“We have a lot of younger girls on the team that can have an immediate impact,” Engler remarked.

“If we set the standard high for them, they will follow in our footsteps.”

