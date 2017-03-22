The precarious job of president

By Joel Williamson

March 9, 2017

We’ve seen him do his best at home and it’s not going so well right now. He’s alienated refugees, done nothing about racist acts against non-white, non-heterosexual persons and signed presidential mandates like thank-you cards. Now we have to see what he does with other countries who might want to talk to him. He’s done so well with Mexico so far. Why not give the rest of the world a shot.

I don’t want to make this seem like a jest, so I won’t. This president is doing a good enough job for us right now. As a country that the rest of the world has been watching since we stepped into the limelight in the middle of last century, we’ve made our fair share of friends and enemies. This hasn’t come without a cost.

We’ve given aid to countries that have surpassed us in either quantity or quality of products produced and this has weakened us in the world’s eye. While the rest of the world is focused on moving forward into the future and creating jobs that support this advancement, Trump has his head stuck in the ground: specifically, the coal mines of West Virginia and PA.

You can’t support a dying trade and assume that it’s going to end up being a good thing. Look at what happened when Saudi Arabia put all their eggs in the basket of oil. Since then, they’ve diversified their market and are no longer solely reliant on oil, which would be a good lesson to take to heart. In the burgeoning tech market, the US would be able to achieve unprecedented success in a market that seems only to be expanding. We’ll eventually find the end of demand, but we found that with coal about 50 years ago.

Now comes the presidential talk: the United States of America cannot be seen as a joke in the public market. The commander-in-chief of our country is a reality TV star who hasn’t had the easiest time stepping back from his role on NBC. His Twitter account spits off his opinions switching from mundane to matters of national security. We elected a business leader and were surprised when he began to act as an aspiring autocrat.

His most recent Executive Order (which may be outdated by the time of publication) has cut off the ability for current residents of certain countries to renew their visas and stay legal permanent residents. Despite all the talk about reforming the immigration process, we’ve stepped backwards. The words at the base of the Statue of Liberty have never seemed so hypocritical. “Give us your white, rich, Protestant, English-speaking bankers and f*** the rest.”

I’m not sure if Trump realizes the amount of goods that the United States imports from the countries that he has insulted. Many companies, such as Target and Wal-Mart in the US depend on Mexican and Chinese imports to keep their prices low and affordable. When their prices increase, the normal American workers living on a poverty wage will be unable to afford basic necessities. If I’ve learned anything from Dr. Berrios in Economics 101, the rise in prices will cause demand to fall. This will affect the job market in these insulted countries as they attempt to recover from a very large export exchange. The result would not result well for any of the countries involved.

Then we need to think about the other countries who also need to have conversations with Donald Trump, the man who feels the need to prove that his hands are as large as everyone else. The man has proven himself a liar, and destroyed his and America’s credibility. It is his constitutional responsibility to meet with foreign governments.

“No, Mr. President. Afghanistan speaks Farsi, not Arabic.”

“Mr. President, please, that is the Prime Minister of Germany, Angela Merkel, not an intern.

While Trump has real threats to worry about, like the worsening situation with North Korea’s nuclear program, he’s getting his information from Breitbart News articles that are known for being alt-right and opinion based. His weekend consisted of waking up at 6:00 a.m., reading an opinion article, tweeting about how Obama had ordered surveillance on him, tweeting about how Arnold Schwarzenegger was bad at reality TV, and then going to play golf.

Whether or not we want to, we need to realize that this man has taken the presidency. Thanks to his empty promises and over-inflated ego, he has taken the highest chair in the land. Despite this, he still is a public servant. He was elected as a servant of the people.

He works for us. Whether or not he realizes it, it’s up to the people to remind him.

