Wrestling sends four to NCAA’s

By Zach Cecce

March 9, 2017

This past weekend (March, 5 and 6) Lock Haven competed at the Eastern Wrestling League tournament. Lock Haven had a total of seven wrestlers placing at the tournament and wound up having four national qualifiers.

Finishing in third place were 149 pound weight class Kyle Shoop, 157 Jonathan Ross, and 197 Tristen Sponseller. Second place finishers were 133 DJ Fehlman and 285 Thomas Haines. In first place was at 141 the EWL wrestler of the year Ronnie Perry (pictured right.)

Ronnie Perry’s title at 141 pounds was Lock Haven’s second wrestler to win an EWL individual title in as many years.

The Haven wrestled hard, and overall had a very good team showing, with many matches being decided by overtime. The Haven’s fight resounded to their overall season, always battling and continuing to fight.

Lock Haven wound up placing third in the team standings following tournament winner Edinboro University and second place winner Rider University.

Those four wrestlers advancing to Nationals are Perry, Fehlman and Haines. Also receiving an at large bid to the tournament is Shoop.

The national wrestling tournament will take place on March 16 through March 18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Lock Haven is looking for their first all American since Dan Neff in 2015. The last time Lock Haven has had more than two wrestlers at the national tournament was in the 2013-2014 season when Dan Neff, Fred Garcia and Mac Maldarelli made the tournament and when Head Coach Scott Moore took over the program.

Lock Haven hasn’t had a National Champion since Cary Kolat in 1997.

