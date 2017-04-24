Baseball wins series against Bloom

Jayson Moyer

Jayson Moyer

jpm362@lockhaven.edu

April 20, 2017

The Lock Haven University Baseball team (23-9, 11-5 PSAC) continued its hot play this season, taking three out of four from Bloomsburg this past weekend.

Nick Hornbaker tossed six innings of scoreless relief in game one, striking out seven, to lead the Bald Eagles to a series opening win. However, Hornbaker was well supported by the Lock Haven bats, as the Bald Eagles would win 10-0.

Nick Stotler hit a grand-slam, Evan MacFarland homered driving in two runs, while Cayden Stover, Kolby Dehaas, and Sam Kysor each doubled to power the Bald Eagles at the dish.

Stotler has seven long-balls this season to go along with 26 RBI’s while hitting .357.

Game two was another high-scoring affair, with Lock Haven taking a 13-10 win in eight innings over the Huskies.

Hunter Szaflarski went 3-5 with a double, triple, and five RBI’s while Matt Lahn homered and drove in three for Lock Haven. Jamie Eshelman drove in two runs and had the l game-winning single in the top of the eighth, putting the Bald Eagles up 11-10.

On the mound, Breton Larose picked up his first win of the year in relief, tossing two scoreless innings.

As the series shifted to Lock Haven, the Bald Eagles put up yet another double-digit offensive effort, defeating Bloom 10-6.

Lahn hit another home-run and Stover drove in three runs. Tom Cockill moved to 3-1 on the year on the mound, and Larose picked up his seventh save of the year.

Looking for the sweep, the Bald Eagles fell 14-2 to Bloom in game four. Demetrius Haskins and Brady Chappell drove in the lone runs for Lock Haven.

Lock Haven will head to Millersville for a doubleheader on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 1p.m. The series will shift back to Lock Haven on Saturday for a doubleheader at the Stern Athletic Complex, with first pitch also slated for 1p.m.

