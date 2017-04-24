Eatery in the works

Jayson Moyer

With the additions of Odd Fella’s and the Main Street Grill, Lock Haven could be seeing a new restaurant in the coming months, too.

The proposed location will be on the corner of Bellefonte Avenue and North Jones Street in Lock Haven. In other words, the proposed location is just a couple hundred feet up the hill from McDonald’s.

According to the Lock Haven Express, the Lock Haven city council approved a liquor license for the proposed restaurant on Monday night.

Hopeful future owners Bob Masorti and Gio Montarsi noted that the restaurant will sell subs, six-packs, as well as other options. The restaurant will be named The Italian Corner and Bottle Shop.

Construction is hopeful to begin this coming summer. Montarsi is also the owner of Gio’s Hair Salon, which is on the same block in Lock Haven.

