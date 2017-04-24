Leave a comment

Eatery in the works

Posted by The Eagle Eye on April 24, 2017 in News, Uncategorized

Jayson Moyer

Editor-in-Chief

jpm362@lockhaven.edu

April 20, 2017

 

With the additions of Odd Fella’s and the Main Street Grill, Lock Haven could be seeing a new restaurant in the coming months, too.

The proposed location will be on the corner of Bellefonte Avenue and North Jones Street in Lock Haven.  In other words, the proposed location is just a couple hundred feet up the hill from McDonald’s.

According to the Lock Haven Express, the Lock Haven city council approved a liquor license for the proposed restaurant on Monday night.

Hopeful future owners Bob Masorti and Gio Montarsi noted that the restaurant will sell subs, six-packs, as well as other options.  The restaurant will be named The Italian Corner and Bottle Shop.

Construction is hopeful to begin this coming summer.  Montarsi is also the owner of Gio’s Hair Salon, which is on the same block in Lock Haven.

Advertisements
Tags: Permalink

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: