Lock Haven set to sponsor Earth Day Recycling Event

Bret Pallotto

Managing Editor

bmp6070@lockhaven.edu

April 20, 2017

The Facilities and Maintenance Department at Lock Haven University will be sponsoring an Earth Day Recycling Event on Saturday, April 22 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Hursh-Nevel building.

The event, which is open to faculty, staff and students, is attempting to aid in the, “Recycling of items that are usually disposed of in the landfill,” said Colleen Meyer.

Lock Haven University began the initiative in 2008 in conjunction with the Facilities Department and, “People pull up in their vehicles and unload, sort and recycle what they bring to us, benefiting the campus,” said Meyer.

One issue that Lock Haven students and community members face is the inability to recycle glass. Those products are supposed to be placed in a dumpster or trash can for disposal, according to Lock Haven’s official website.

Items that can be recycled are: cans, plastics, office paper, newspaper, batteries, electronics, printer cartridges, appliances, used motor oil, scrap metal and tires.

Lock Haven residents recycled more than 1,229 tons of materials and have a recycling rate of 17 percent, according to Lock Haven’s website. Recycling rate can be found by a simple formula of county waste divided by county population then multiplied by city population.

“Curbside recycling within the city of Lock Haven is free to all city residents. Materials should be placed in the green bin designated for recycling and placed at the curbside by 7:00 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pickup,” the website stated.

If Lock Haven students would like to contribute to this effort, “They can participate by bringing their recycling or showing up that day [April 22] to help unload vehicles,” said Meyer. “Because together we can make a difference because even a little effort helps.”

