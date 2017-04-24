O’Reilly bites the dust

Derek Danneker

Opinions Editor

April 20, 2017

The Bill O’Reilly Show will not be returning to the Fox News Channel amid sexual misconduct accusations. The top-ranked, primetime show would have entered its 21st season.

The Show has been hemorrhaging advertisers, the number has risen to over 50, since The New York Times revealed in an article April 1 that Fox News and 21st Century Fox repeatedly stood by O’Reilly. The companies have settled their suits for about $13 million.

Lisa Bloom, a celebrity attorney, is representing an anonymous African-American woman who is accusing O’Reilly of calling her “hot chocolate.” Bloom spoke with “Good Morning America” and Hollywood Reporter, Blooms says that she is “not going to stop until Bill O’reilly is fired.”

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” says 21st Century Fox which is Fox News’s parent company.

Though the earliest accusations are beyond the statute of limitations, they go back to 2002. O’Reilly has become the network’s most popular anchor since his joining of the network in 1996.

