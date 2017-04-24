Students and faculty present at Celebration of Scholarship

Ben Ronemus

Staff Writer

bjr1324@lockhaven.edu

April 20, 2017

It was a gloomy day outside but a busy day inside for the presenters and organizers of Lock Haven University’s Ninth Annual Celebration of Scholarship on Wednesday. Celebration of Scholarship occurs at both the Lock Haven and Clearfield campuses, and highlights the work done by students and faculty year-round at Lock Haven University.

Both students and faculty get the chance to showcase their work or research that they have been conducting to groups of interested observers. The many diverse fields of study that Lock Haven University offers are all given the chance to show off their accomplishments on Celebration of Scholarship, which occurs annually in April.

Posters and verbal presentations are the main medium for presenting the work accomplished over the last year. Presentations were scheduled throughout the day in various locations, Thomas Fieldhouse, Parsons Union Building, East Campus Science Center and other campus buildings. Poster presentations in Thomas Fieldhouse took place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It was broken up into three time slots for the different disciplines at Lock Haven University. From 8:30 to 10:00 the focus was on showcasing the scientific work and research of students and faculty. This time slot included the fields of biology, chemistry, geology, health science, and psychology. The next time slot 10:30 to noon focused on the fields of business, communication, mathematics, recreation management, and social work. This time slot also included poster presentations from the LHU Global Honors Program. The final poster presentation time slot, 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., included the criminal justice, education, history, social work, and sociology fields of study.

Communication major Emily Garcia presented three posters that afternoon on her research for three topics: “Gender Representation and Sexualization in Advertisements in Cosmopolitan Magazine,” a timeline on the history of hip-hop culture in Cuba and a focus on the industry of W.R. Hickey Beer Distribution.

“My favorite poster to present this afternoon would be the study Courtney Quiggle and I did on Cosmopolitan,” said Garcia. She continued, “It was interesting to see the progression of over 600 advertisements in such a sexualized magazine; you would be surprised how much better women are being represented in current issues.”

Verbal presentations took place all over campus from the East Campus Science Center to the Parsons Union Building. Presentation topics were widely diverse, taking on subjects everywhere from Sufism in Islam to applied physics. Arts and humanities also had their own highlights at various times on Wednesday, representing the fields of English, fine arts, and theatre. Finally, Phi Kappa Phi had a symposium which featured student presentations. The Phi Kappa Phi presentations included topics in the biology, chemistry, history, psychology, and physics/geology fields of study.

Honors student and junior Psychology major, Alyson Harden said, “I’ve been a participant in this event for 3 years now and I have to say that every year I am impressed with what I see.” She added, “Everyone presents something different and I love seeing the topics and gaining knowledge from others that I wouldn’t learn on my own.”

The accomplishments of faculty and students will continue to be celebrated at future Celebration of Scholarship events occurring in the years to come at Lock Haven University.

