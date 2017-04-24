The Eagle Eye: Our favorite on-campus studying locations

Eagle Eye Staff

April 20, 2017

The Eagle Eye continues with our series where we put all of our minds together to come up with a list of our favorite items from various topics.

This week, we are going to talk about our favorite on-campus studying locations. If there is a sort of disappointing feeling on your end because of our list, well, we are sorry.

Bottom floor of the library

For whatever reason, this is the one spot on campus where I find myself being able to focus 100 percent of the time. It is never really crowded, it is always quiet, and is an excellent spot to get work done. The computer lab comes in handy, too. If you are looking for a silent place to study, this is your spot.

–Jayson Moyer

Third floor of the library

I don’t know what it is but the third floor of the library over-looking campus is my favorite place to study. Being able to see the commotion going on outside yet, being so peaceful inside it feels like a different world. If you’re really in a bind the basement of the library is also a great place to go.

— Angel McCabe

Third floor library cubicles

Angel is on the right track. But the best study spot is around the corner to the left when you get off the steps. The cubicle style desks allow you to set up and work with minimal distraction from other library patrons. If your distractions are more along the lines of your own social media feeds, then that’s on you.

— John Sosnowski

Computer lab in Raub

I can personally recommend that perhaps one of the best study sessions to be had will be found in the computer lab in the bottom of Raub. Not only are the computer screens much larger than the plebeian screens found in the library or the PUB, though there is that, but the room remains a constantly cool and refreshing temperature even when it is blisteringly hot outside. Additionally given that there are no classes near it, the room remains near silent, perhaps even eerily.

–Derek Danneker

Starbucks

— Analee Gentzel

