The five best ways to ensure that your finals week is successful

Jayson Moyer

Editor-in-Chief

jpm362@lockhaven.edu

April 20, 2017

It is insane to think that finals week is right around the corner. This semester, and this entire year, have gone by incredibly fast.

That being said, finals week are often regarded as being the most important (and stressful) week-long stretch you will face throughout college, which you will face multiple times.

So, as we head down the home-stretch towards finals week this spring, I am going to set you up with five solid tips on how to make sure that your finals week is successful. Here they are:

1.Get enough sleep

This one seems easier said than done. However, sleep is one of the most important things to have when talking about being able to function. Instead of waiting until the last minute, or waking up early to study, manage your time well so you can get to sleep at a reasonable time, and get a good seven to nine hours of sleep, depending on your individual needs

Eat well, drink a ton of water

Of all weeks, it is especially important during finals week to make sure that your body is in good shape. Like I mentioned previously, your body is going to need to be able to function. Healthy eating habits will help your body do just that. For every hour or two that you study, maybe have a bottle of water and some form of snack.

Budget your time

It is extremely beneficial to manage your time well and don’t overload your brain with too much studying at one time. Set a timer on your phone for a half hour, 45 minutes, or however long you desire. Study for that selected amount of time, and then take a 15 or 30 minute break. For example, study for 45 minutes, take 30 minutes off. This is a tool that works very well for me.

Make time to relax

While this one ties in with No. 3, it is smart to set aside maybe a few hours a day to relax and take a little breather. Winding down for a few hours will help your body rejuvenate itself and thus will function better. So, taking a few hours break to watch a playoff hockey game is totally justified.

Stay active

If the weather is nice, maybe head out and take a walk along the river. Or, if you are a gym person, head to the gym for an hour, which I assume you would anyways. During finals week, it is important to not just lock yourself in your room all week. Spend some time outside and getting some fresh air. You’ll thank me later.

