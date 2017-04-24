Your rad summer road trip playlist

Katharine Grubb

April 20, 2017

Your summer road trip playlist

Because this is the last issue of The Eagle Eye before spring semester is officially over and summer break begins, I thought it would be appropriate to create a summer-vacationer playlist to enjoy on the road in celebration of this rejuvenating break. This is a list of jams for those who like to take summer road trips with friends, but I’m not one to limit. This playlist can be rocked out to on ANY summer occasion.

“I’m Walking on Sunshine,” – Katrina and the Waves

“I used to think maybe you loved me now baby I’m sure / And I just can’t wait till the day when you knock on my door / Now every time I go for the mailbox, gotta hold myself down / ‘Cause I just can’t wait ’til you write me you’re coming around”

“Cake by the Ocean,” – DNCE

“Waste time with a masterpiece, don’t waste time with a masterpiece / You should be rolling with me, you should be rolling with me, ah / You’re a real-life fantasy, you’re a real-life fantasy / But you’re moving so carefully; let’s start living dangerously”

“Downtown,” – Macklemore, Ryan Lewis

“I’m headed downtown, cruising through the alley / Tip-toeing in the street like Dally / Pulled up, moped to the valley / Whitewalls on the wheels like mayonnaise”

“Harlem,” – New Politics

“When it gets loud, I turn it up / Shake it like a bad girl up in Harlem / When it’s too hot, I light it up / Light it up yeah smoke em if you got em”

“Island in the Sun,” – Weezer

“On an island in the sun / We’ll be playing and having fun / And it makes me feel so fine / I can’t control my brain”

“Put Your Records On,” – Corinne Bailey Rae

“Three little birds sat on my window / And they told me I don’t need to worry / Summer came like cinnamon, so sweet / Little girls, double-dutch on the concrete”

“Rockaway Beach,” – The Ramones

“Chewing out a rhythm on my bubble gum / The sun is out and I want some / It’s not hard, not far to reach, we can hitch a ride to Rockaway Beach”

“Santeria,” – Sublime

“I don’t practice Santeria, I ain’t got no crystal ball / I had a million dollars but I’d, I’d spend it all / If I could find that Heina and that Sancho that she’s found / I’d pop a cap in Sancho and I’d slap her down”

“Beat of My Drum,” – Powers

“All day, I was out / Falling, thinking ’bout you / Buzzing by myself at night / Same place, same old rhyme”

“Wipe Out,” – The Sufaris

“Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-a, wipeout” (Literally, that’s it. The rest is instrumental.)

“Say Hey,” – Michael Franti

“I’ve been a lot of places all around the way / I’ve seen a lot of joy and I’ve seen a lot of pain / But I don’t want to write a love song for the world / I just want to write a song about a boy and a girl”

“LSF,” – Mark Ronson

“I’m on it, get on it / The troops are on fire! / Ya know I need it, much closer / I’m trading just a little more / Step on it, electronic / The troops are on fire! / I’m much deeper, a sleeper / Waiting for the final trip”

“The Girl from Ipanema,” – Frank Sinatra

“Tall and tan and young and lovely / The girl from Ipanema goes walking and / When she passes, each one she passes goes “ah””

“Summertime,” – DJ Jazzy Jeff, the Fresh Prince

“Here it is the groove slightly transformed / Just a bit of a break from the norm / Just a little somethin’ to break the monotony / Of all that hardcore dance that has gotten to be”

“Summer in the City,” – The Lovin’ Spoonful

“Hot town, summer in the city / Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty / Been down, isn’t it a pity / Doesn’t seem to be a shadow in the city”

