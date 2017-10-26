Kutztown downs LHU, 55-26

Jayson Moyer

The Kutztown University football team got their offense rolling right off the bat Saturday afternoon, and didn’t slow down, as the Golden Bears defeated Lock Haven 55-26 at Hubert Jack Stadium.

Saturday’s contest against Kutztown marked only the third home game of the season for the Bald Eagles, who now sit at 1-4 in conference play.

Kutztown returned the opening kickoff to near midfield, before driving five plays in 52 yards, ending in a 15 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colin DiGalbo to Jack Pilkerton. DiGalbo completed 19-28 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon.

The Golden Bears would later take a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter on a one yard touchdown run from Evan Culver.

Keeping it close early in the first half, the Bald Eagle offense orchestrated a 13 yard, 63 yard drive, chewing up 5:17 and culminating in a five yard rushing touchdown for John Ford. On its first two offensive drives, Lock Haven racked up a combined 24 plays, 135 yards, 9:30 time of possession, and 10 points.

Ford would score his second touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter. He now has six touchdowns on the season, which leads the team.

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on and a lot of things to build on,” said Lock Haven head coach Dave Taynor.

After Lock Haven cut the score to 14-10, Kutztown would put on an offensive clinic the rest of the afternoon, especially in the second and third quarters.

Culver, after scoring from a yard out in the first quarter, would tack on two more touchdowns in the second quarter, one on a 19 yard reception and another on a 12 yard run. Culver carried the ball 17 times for 147 yards and two scores.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Cameron Tobias completed 17-27 passes for 123 yards and an interception. He added a score on the ground.

“I backed up Caleb Walton, who had a phenomenal season last year,” said Tobias. “Right now, we’re struggling a little, but at the same time, you have to say positive.

We have to stay consistent; stay on process. We have to play loose, play relaxed, and remember it’s a game and have fun.”

Tobias and true-freshman Kyle Knight each continued to see playing time, with Tobias seeing the majority of the snaps. Knight led the Lock Haven rushing offense with 40 yards on nine carries.

“We got a good opportunity with Kyle Knight at the end of the game in the two minute drill,” said Taynor. “That’s something to learn from.”

Elliott Walker caught six passes for 84 yards for the Bald Eagles, while Isaiah Flamer led the defense with 10 total tackles.

Lock Haven will travel to Bloomsburg on Saturday, Oct. 28 for a 2p.m. kickoff.

