Sloan Fine Arts Center opens new gallery

“I have begun to think about how objects, the space itself and even the viewers of the work, might lend themselves as collage in the overall image.” said the artist whose work opened in Sloan Fine Arts Center gallery on Oct. 23.

Natalie Lanese graduated from Xavier university in Cincinnati, Ohio with her bachelor degree before going Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York to receive her master’s degree. Currently she teaches at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan.

Lanese chronicled the evolution of her artwork throughout her career. Though simplistic in design, Lanese developed the repeating patterns from the works of Andy Warhol, the towering size of her work from the state parks she has visited, and the color pallet from her love of 50s magazines.

“My more recent work abandons collage in the traditional sense of cutting and pasting and focuses on repeated hard-edged patterns with manipulated perspective lines. These elements, usually painted on a two-dimensional surface, have been central to my painting practice for several years” Said Lanese.

The Village Voice has described her work as “enigmatic narratives heightened by keen color clashes and jazzy textures.” Her work has been displayed Akron Art museum, Survival Kit Gallery in cleveland, Ohio and under the GVV Bridge overpass on Ontario Street in downtown Cleveland.

Kaleigh Miller, a Senior Art Major, said “She had a lot of variety to share with the audience and I appreciate her work in the various mediums. I think she has a very unique style compared to other artists.”

