Black Panther: Movie review

Evannah Phan

A/E Editor

etp7162@lockhaven.edu

A liberating Marvel film that fuses world-class technology and rich greenery from a rural grassland. “Black Panther” was directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Marvel Studios. I myself am not a huge superhero movie fanatic, but I found this film to be special and unique in its own aspect. The movie was not just about complex character conflict and fighting. I saw a lot of very relevant social commentary that was laced into the story line that filled a greater purpose. Yes, there were amazing gadgets, special effects, action sequences, and breathtaking costumes… but there was a larger motivation for this film. It was amazing to see the storyline unravel and leave a message that resonated so heavily for me and other people of color.

The film follows T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) as he is going through a royal transition to become the king of Wakanda. Wakanda is a secret country that is completely shielded from the outside world. T’Challa goes through many challenges in the movie including his ongoing battle with the villainous smuggler Ulysses Klaue (played by Andy Serkis) and lethal criminal Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan). The two smugglers stole an ancient vibranium artifact from a British museum. This incident would allow the outside world to know that Wakanda has a limitless supply of vibranium. T’Challa then has to embark on an international chase to defeat the evil duo with his remarkable abilities as the Black Panther.

Wakanda is shown to be the most technologically advanced nation in the world. Wakanda’s country includes rural countrysides and modern-day skyscrapers. The contrasting settings showcase a futuristic infrastructure with rural roots. However, Wakanda must uphold a disguise that makes their thriving country look like a third-world rural country. This is done to sustain the Wakandan people’s peace and prevent the world from accessing their vibranium, which could be used for disastrous purposes.

Chadwick Boseman’s performance in the film exhibited his capabilities as an actor and truly made his character have an air of dignity, and power and grace. Though he delivered a poised and powerful performance, he managed to still humanize the character with humorous moments.

Halfway through the film, T’Challa’s character development proves to be the most important. T’Challa learns the disturbing past of his nation and is adamant about changing the way that he perceives his kingdom’s current struggles. There is a lot of introspective realization throughout the movie which makes T’Challa question his morals and what it means to be a good king. In questioning himself, he then gets closer to the main question of the film – should Wakanda remain in hidden isolation to protect itself, or share its resources to uplift oppressed black communities elsewhere in the world?

The film takes on some relevant political meanings, but does it in a graceful way. The systemic oppression of black communities in the outside world is rightfully acknowledged frequently. Killmonger, portrayed to be a villain, grew up without a father in a low-income and predominantly black neighborhood, tries to harness Wakanda’s vibranium to avenge the injustices inflicted on his people by their white oppressors. However, T’Challa believes in peace and does not support Killmonger’s vision – he does not think that Wakanda should use violence against other races to help the black community. With this core conflict, the film delivers themes of equality, and advances that the empowerment of one community should not come at the expense of another.

After a year of many superhero blockbusters, “Black Panther,” accompanied by its Kendrick Lamar soundtrack and heartwarming post-credits scene, emerges as a phenomenal Marvel film. To conclude my review, I would like to say that “Black Panther” was a powerful, visually stunning, and thematically enlightening film. I think that the film’s success will pave the way for more films like it, because it is crucial to normalize diversity. It is pertinent that there is proper representation for people of color to allow great collaboration to grow into fruition.

