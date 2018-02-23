Fifty Shades freed

Kiara Carson

Staff Writer

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

It’s official! Mr. and Mrs. Grey have made another appearance on the big screen for their epic climax. For the past few years, the Fifty Shades series has been a Valentine’s day favorite for people across the country and now we can see how it finally ends. Although the collection is originally in book form, most people today would like to wait until books are made into movies to find out what happens including in this dynamic and passionate narrative that Fifty Shades gives. It all started with an interview and it ended in an enormous way.

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey have a relationship that no one can really comprehend and can be a real contradiction. Naïve Steele is at the time in her life where everything after college is all about making a name for yourself when she meets Grey. Successful Grey is thriving in a world that was once troubled for him when he was young, and his past comes back to haunt him in every step of his relationship with Steele. Not to mention, Grey has a secret kink that is complex, but exciting in some people’s perspectives including Steele’s. She had no idea what else, besides the sexual fantasy, she was getting herself into when she signed that contract for Grey.

In this last installment of the Fifty Shades franchise, there is a combination of excitement, apprehension, action, love, and of course sexual tension. The couple goes through a series of unfortunate events throughout their time of getting adjusted to marriage life. Marriage is a complex stage in a relationship alone, but mix that with allegations of adultery, a gun-wielding stalker, still dealing with a broken past, and a pregnancy scare, you’d be dealing with a huge

Advertisements