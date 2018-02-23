LHU Physician’s Assistant Program reaccredited

Ben Ronemus

The Lock Haven University Physician Assistant Program was recently granted Accreditation-Continued status for another decade of educating Physician Assistants.

The decision to grant Accreditation-Continued Status to Lock Haven’s PA program came from the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA). The ARC-PA is responsible for inspecting and accrediting how Physician Assistants are trained and assuring quality output of PA programs.

The ARC-PA visited the LHU PA program over the summer of 2017 to review the program. Along with site visits, the process to be accredited includes applications and a review of the history of accreditation of the program.

Lock Haven’s PA program was granted ten additional years of accreditation, the next review scheduled for September 2027.

The Lock Haven University PA program produced Physician Assistants since 1998.

The program is geared towards rural populations and the medically underserved. The program is ranked 7th in the United States for alumni working in rural areas. With campuses in towns such as Coudersport and Clearfield, it is clear that rural healthcare is a major issue to the LHU PA program.

Along with its commitment on rural and underserved populations, the LHU PA program is also a major supplier of Physician Assistants, graduating 1% of new PA’s in the country each year, being only one of 146 accredited Physician Assistant schools in the country.

