Movement that’s taking the nation: #metoo

According to the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network (RAINN) website, one in six American women will be the victim of a completed or attempted rape in her lifetime. Many of these women spoke out on social media beginning in October of 2017 using the hashtag #metoo, often shared with a personal story of sexual assault or harassment. The trend began on twitter, even caught the attention of some celebrities after the trend was started by actress Alyssa Mila, who encouraged using the campaign to spread awareness after more than a dozen allegations of assault, harassment, and rape against movie producer Harvey Weinstein arose. But Milano did not spearhead the movement originally. The me too. movement began in 2006 with Tarana Burke, an activist and community organizer, in order to spread “empowerment through empathy”, according to the website for the movement, metoomvmt.org.

While the original goal was to ensure support and aid in healing for victims, particularly for young women of color from low wealth communities, the new mainstream exposure has shown the scope of the issue and the movement has been able to extend to other countries and industries. TIME magazine named those who spoke up in the beginning of the movement, “The Silence Breakers”, as part of their 2017 Person of the Year. In the article, written by Stephanie Zacharek, Eliana Dockterman and Haley Sweetland Edwards, the impact of the movement on the macro level is pointed out, “at the federal level, the House and Senate have passed new rules requiring members of Congress and their staff to complete mandatory sexual-harassment training”. Even big companies are tightening up their rules about sexual harassment, clarifying the murky definitions.

In February of 2018, a few celebrities signed an open letter supporting women survivors assisted in the founding of the Time’s Up movement. This movement funds legal aid for female victims seeking

justice after being harassed in their workplace. Attention was brought to this movement when dozens of men and women wore black dresses or white roses to The Golden Globe Awards this year, and spoke about the issue on the red carpet and on social media leading up to the event.

The Time’s Up movement has been able to raise more than $20 million for aid. Since so many of Hollywood’s best came forward in solidarity and support, more ordinary women were able to speak up and help or be helped. Burke noted the expansion of the movement in an interview with Yes! magazine. It has gone beyond the idea of support and empathy, to find a way to hold perpetrators responsible and end the cycle. Suddenly, women from all walks of life had a name for the one unfortunate thing connecting them, and it gave them strength to find their voice.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault and is seeking help, please call the national sexual assault hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the HOPE center on campu

