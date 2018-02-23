No. 23, lacrosse wins opener over Georgian Court

Jayson Moyer

jpm362@lockhaven.edu

Managing Editor

The Lock Haven University lacrosse team, ranked No. 23 in the nation, defeated Georgian Court University 16-10 on Tuesday afternoon at Charlotte Smith Field.

According to the Lock Haven University Sports Information Department, the season-opening win was the 44th home win over the past five seasons. They have only lost three games at home in the past five years.

Senior Alex O’Herrick scored four goals and added an assist, while senior Katie Costanza scored three times.

Fellow senior Dana Laulis had nine points; two goals and seven assists. Braxtin Reddinger and Kate Hooper also scored twice, while Ashley Gochenaur, Karli Gilbert, and Loren Librizzi each scored once.

Lauren Marte had five saves in goal, earning her first win of the season.

The Bald Eagles will play their second straight home game to start the season on Wed., Feb 28 at 4p.m., as they will host Dominican at Charlotte Smith Field.

