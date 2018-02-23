The world is crying

Mia Swales

Mxs3279@lockhaven.edu

Staff Writer

There is so much tension in our world. Many people go around, day-to-day, walking on eggshells, waiting for the next crisis or disaster to happen. Don’t you think we’ve had enough of the hate and the fear?

Everyone seems scared of the future and fearful of what may happen next. Listen: this may sound corny, but the answer is to spread more love and understanding, it seems to me. The only thing that can minimize hate is love. There is an absurd amount of hate that seems to linger over our lives. Everything becomes a competition—from someone degrading and belittling another to outright acts of violence. Why? What purpose do negativity and hatred serve? This should not be the life we choose for ourselves.

People differ from others in their upbringing, their culture, and their values. But there is something that all human beings can share: the bond that comes from acts of kindness and love.

“Please.” “Thank you.” “You’re welcome.” “Good job.” You’re doing great.” “Tell me how I can help you.” Simple words like these can go a long way. It’s okay to show someone you care about them. It’s good to help raise someone else’s spirits. It’s right to show manners and try to be an honorable person, day in and day out. It’s good to ask for help (even your professors). It is good to listen to another person vent, trying to understand without passing judgment.

The small gestures in life become the big gestures. We shouldn’t live to compete with others. Everyone is an individual who brings something different and valuable to the table. We should gather as a team, a unit, and a society, putting aside the differences and hate.

It costs nothing, nothing at all, to give love to others through kind gestures and words. Hate takes too much energy, and it’s a kind of toxic energy that sucks the humanity out of people.

Right now, our world is crying over tragedy after tragedy, disaster after disaster, injustice after injustice. It just shouldn’t be this way.

If I’m being honest, I will tell you that I am confused as to why the foundation of our society seems to have been built on hate in the first place. But I believe that just because our country’s history is filled with instances of domination and conquest, that doesn’t mean that we have to stick to that script. We can break the cycle.

Be someone’s messenger of peace, show others your love, and uplift the people you encounter who are weighed down by fear and anger. You never know what someone is going through until you ask, “How are you feeling?”

I believe a change is going to come. The seas will be bluer and the trees will be greener. The sun will shine, the rain will pour, each seed of love that’s planted will be watered. I have a great deal of faith for our society. I know that we can come together, and not just in times of tragedy. The world simply needs more love, and love is indestructible.

