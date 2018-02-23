Top 5 best sports movies

Jayson Moyer

jpm362@lockhaven.edu

Managing Editor

Movies are awesome, especially sports movies. If you are a sports fan, then you know what I’m talking about. Sports movies are such an important genre; whether they are based on true events or made up, the movie is bound to get you pumped up about athletics. I spent some time thinking about my favorite sports movies, and some of the best sports movies that I have watched in my life. There are so many that it was very difficult to nail it down to five. Next time you’re looking for a good movie, go to the sports section and check these out.

So, let’s get right to it, here are my top five sports movies of all time:

Miracle – “Great moments… are born from great opportunity. And that’s what you have here, tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight. One game.”

For those who have seen it, need I say more? This film, based on a true story of the 1980 Men’s USA Hockey Team, is such an inspirational film. Kurt Russell does an amazing job playing Herb Brooks, who was the head coach of the 1980 Olympic Team. It is a must-see for any hockey fan, or sports fan in general.

The Rookie – “ Your grandfather once told me it was ok to think about what you want to do until it was time to start doing what you were meant to do.”

Dennis Quaid is spectacular in this movie about a high school science teacher who makes his way to the MLB. This was my favorite movie as a kid growing up, and it wasn’t even close. It really gives you a feel for the country’s love for baseball.

Fever Pitch – “ You love me enough to sell your tickets, I love you enough not to let you. What do you say we try to do all of it. Let’s try to jerk one out of the park.”

This is my favorite movie of all-time, and this, too, is not even close. Drew Barrymore. Jimmy Fallon. Baseball. Romance. You have to love this story that revolves around the 2004 Boston Red Sox, the amazing team that won the World Series. Serious relationship goals.

Rudy – “ You’re 5 foot nothin’, 100 and nothin’, and you have barely a speck of athletic ability. And you hung in there with the best college football players in the land for 2 years.”

This classic tells the story of Dan Ruettiger, a former Notre Dame Football walk-on in the 1970’s. At times you’ll feel excited. At other times you’ll have tears. What a great film that shows just how much one can accomplish by simply working hard and having a drive and passion in your life.

Any 30 for 30 – “Perception is not always reality.”

All of you big-time sports fans know exactly where this is headed. ESPN’s 30 for 30 Series is so amazing. You could come up with a top 10 list of 30 for 30’s. Documentaries chronicling the 1985 Chicago Bears, Magic Johnson, Duke University lacrosse, are among three of the best sports documentaries you will find. There is not one 30 for 30 that is not enjoyable to watch.

