Movie review: Step Sisters

Kiara Carson

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

Staff Writer

Netflix released a comedic racially versed movie in January called “Step Sisters” and it is phenomenal! This film is about a black college senior, Jamilah Bishop, that seems to have everything she needs to move on with her life after graduating, but it all turns upside down when she has to help a white sorority, Sigma Beta Beta, keep their charter from being shut down.

The way she helps the sorority is what brings up most of the racial controversy throughout this whole movie. Bishop has to teach them how to step. Stepping is a form of dance that involves making many different, creative beats using your hands and feet and is derived from Africa and its people.

Stepping is used as an object of something a race thinks it owns based on culture and history. In the movie, a stepping competition is the only thing that can save SBB and Bishop is the only person that can properly teach them. It’s also the thing that’ll bring up problems between Bishop, her parents (mostly her mother), boyfriend, and sisters from her sorority, Theta Chi Phi. They all view stepping as a form of property for the black community and with the SBB’s training to learn the craft, everyone is shocked and views this act as “cultural theft”. Bishop is the only one that wants to change how everyone sees the situation and works with the SBB’s despite her loved ones’ opinions.

She eventually openly expressed that stepping shouldn’t be based on race, but on unity between every culture and in this time, things have changed between cultures enough to keep the peace in this world. If everyone in the movie were to keep thinking so negatively about the white sorority girls stepping, then it would most likely set society back to the old days of separation and fighting.

Luckily, the plot makes a positive spin on the story. In the end, all is well, and everyone learns a great lesson about how the world needs to be more accepting and not regress while having a few laughs along the way. Step Sisters is a fun, loving, and great film fit for the whole family, but more targeted towards college students.

Advertisements