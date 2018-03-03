Talent at the Haven: Rebecca Glincman

Evannah Phan

etp7162@lockhaven.edu

A&E Editor

I was very fortunate to be able to meet with “Henry’s Law” play director, Rebecca Glincman. Rebecca is a current sophomore English major at Lock Haven University who is originally from Randolph, New Jersey. She was gregarious and totally at ease as we started to talk about her long running relationship with Theatre and the arts.

Rebecca has been involved with Theatre since she was a sophomore in high school and was introduced to it on a whim one day. She saw her high school’s play tech director looking very defeated in a pile of tulle, Rebecca then tried to be helpful and ask if she could lend a hand. The tech director gleefully accepted her help which started Rebecca’s journey through the Theatre production world.

Rebecca became very active in the Theatre world and truly immersed herself in all of the behind-the-scenes aspects of producing a play. Glincman became extremely well-versed with the ins and outs of Theatre production which helped her direct “Henry’s Law”. Rebecca notes that most of the skills that she has learnt about Theatre production was self-taught and done through first-hand experience. Throughout her high school years, she kept learning new skills to do for each play and became acclimated with all of the all of the aspects.

There is so much that has to get done before the curtains fall. The tasks are so vast and are all pertinent in presenting an amazing production. There are numerous jobs that include set designers, actors, stage crew members, light design, light board operator, sound technician, etc. It is also important to tip a hat to all of the people that helped produce the show. Almost all of it was student-run and student-produced with the excellent help of their advisor, Ramona Broomer.

As the Editor for The Crucible and the Vice President of the University Players, Rebecca has built quite an astounding repertoire. Rebecca has been very active in Theatre work at Lock Haven University and will be directing her second play this week. The show will run from February 28th through March 3rd at 7:30 pm; then the will take place on March 4th at 2 pm. The performance will be taking place at the Sloan Fine Arts Center in room 321.

