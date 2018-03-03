Twenty-first annual steel city step show

Kiara Tinnin

kct 4127

Lifestyles Editor

In a captivating display of step, dance and Greek culture, the 21st annual Steel City Step Show thrilled a large audience in Pittsburgh last Saturday. The sororities and fraternities of the University of Pittsburgh gathered together to showcase their style, new moves and unity for all to see.

LHU’s Black Student Union hosted a trip to the city for students to see the Divine Nine fight for the title of 2018 Step Champion. During the trip students were allowed to go shopping and get a bite to eat before the show began.The performance started promptly at 5:30 in the evening as the crews began to set up, and students, families and alumni found their seats for the show.

At the start, the audience was wowed with entertaining performances from fraternities Alpha Phi Alpha, Omega Psi Phi and the sororities Delta Sigma Theta and Zeta Beta Tau.

Family fun was included when children in the audience were invited on stage to participate in a dance-off. The cuteness factor was in full effect, with the crowd chanting for the young ones as they showed their dance moves.

Near the end of the show other sororities and fraternities gathered on stage for a unity step. That particular move is a gesture toward the inclusion of everyone and a nod to the heritage of the many who have stepped before, who have continued channeling their time, dedication, and passion for step.

LHU coach Scott Moore attended the trip with the students. He’s been making the journey for the past three years and was pleased with the enthusiasm he saw. “I enjoyed it very much,” Coach Moore said. “There were minority students as well as Caucasian students represented at the show. That made everyone feel like this was their event.”

The winners of the step show were the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Both teams were awarded a scholarship check of $1,000.

