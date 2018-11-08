All About Corrective Eye Surgery

Ben Ronemus

If you are tired of wearing contacts or glasses, having your vision corrected surgically may be something to consider. There are many pros and cons to electing to undergo vision corrective surgery. The first thing to consider however, is which surgery to undergo. There are a couple surgeries to consider, but the main ones are LASIK and Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK).

Both surgeries are similar and produce the same result. However, the procedures themselves differ along with recovery time. LASIK takes longer in the operating room, but recovery time is significantly shorter. PRK on the other hand will take only 5 to 10 minutes in the operating room, but recovery time will be weeks to months. The initial couple days after a PRK procedure will be significantly less comfortable as compared to LASIK as well. The longer recovery period and increased discomfort are main reasons why more people choose LASIK over PRK.

If you are like me, however, PRK will be your only option. If during your pre-operative examinations the optometrist finds that you have thin corneas, then PRK will be your only option. Some people also choose PRK over LASIK because it is more durable. LASIK leaves a flap of tissue to heal back in place over your eye, where in PRK the flap is completely removed. If the flap left by LASIK is disturbed by trauma such as a blow to the eye, it can cause vision problems. For these two reasons, PRK is a better option than LASIK for some people.

There a several cons to vision corrective surgery. One of the major issues is expense. A decent procedure will cost a few thousand dollars. The payment will include all follow up appointments and any needed touch ups, however, it is still a large sum of money especially for college students. Fortunately, there are payment programs that are available and the procedure can be paid off over the course of months to years with little to no interest. Another potential issue is recovery. Recovery is more of an issue for PRK than LASIK, however, both procedure will require the recipient to wear sunglasses for weeks to months afterwards due to sensitivity to light. The discomfort associated with PRK is also a major con, especially the pain experienced the first four to five days after the procedure.

There is one huge pro to vision corrective surgery. That is a huge improvement to vision. Most people, regardless of which surgery is received, will either reach 20/20 vision or something very close. If you are someone who has had terrible uncorrected vision your entire life, it will be life changing. There will no longer be a need to worry about glasses or contacts. Having perfect vision is a big enough pro for most people to cancel out all of the cons.

Vision corrective surgery can be a costly and uncomfortable experience, however, your vision is worth every bit of what you put into it. As a recipient of PRK, I would definitely recommend at least scheduling a consultation at a local office that offers vision corrective surgery; they are often free. My last piece of advice would be to not go too cheap. There are surgeons out there who will do the procedure for only a few hundred dollars, but they are often sketchy and not worth the risk. Find a reputable establishment with a realistic price and take advantage of the free consultation. Remember that your vision will affect the rest of your life and is worth investing in.

