Ariana Grande releases new song: “Thank U, Next”

Kiara Carson

Arts & Entertainment Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

Ariana Grande has had an up and down kind of year. Between dropping her new album, which continues to get rave reviews to this day, and having two heartbreaks weeks from each other, she still manages to bounce back by doing what she does best: releasing a new song.

“Thank U, Next” has only been out for a couple days and it’s already shaken the world up with many emotions.

In this new headbanger, Grande sings about all of her exes and what reflection she got from all of those failed relationships. Things like appreciating herself and her family more and even looking forward to falling in love again just with the right person. She mentions Big Sean “who just wasn’t a match,” ex-fiancé Pete Davidson who she thanks for attempting marriage with her and her late boyfriend Mac Miller, wishing she could thank him for the love that he gave her, but unfortunately can’t because of his passing back in early September.

Grande thanks all of them in an attempt to relieve herself from any resentment or horrible things she may have felt for them back then but doesn’t anymore because she wants to grow up and move on. The title of the song “Thank U, Next” is a clear and perfect way of expressing that and provides an extra incentive so that people don’t try and mix up the whole story.

Not only has the song made a remarkable impression on the world, one particular thing that Grande says in her song has made a powerful quote on social media and it’s something everyone can relate to.

“One taught me love, one taught me patience, and one taught me pain” is honestly the most powerful message about love you could put out into the world. It speaks the truth of when you put yourself out there to be in a relationship and eventually get your heartbroken. It’s kind of like the three qualities a relationship/ ex can give you through the journey of love.

One will show you how to love for the first time, so you get an idea of what it can feel like. One will teach you how to be patient with your partner, so you could get used to one person for whoever they happen to be. Then, one will allow you to feel pain, a real emotional heartbreak so you can understand what it feels like and learn how to pick yourself up to live and love again.

This song is highly recommended to those of us who haven’t had the chance to love yet as brief warning of what’s to be expected and to let the rest of us know that’s okay to move on from the pain, but only if you’re willing. Listen, love, and reflect this beautiful song and have a love journey of your own to fully understand what Grande is talking about.

