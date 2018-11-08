Kyle Shoop s was named PSAC Wrestler of the Week after he finished the weekend with three wins and four consecutive wins.

The weekly GoLHU.com Athletes of the Week are presented by Susquehanna Trailways, the official Motorcoach Company of LHU Athletics. Visit http://www.susquehannabus.com/ for more.

Raechel Rodriguez led the Bald Eagles in the 100-yard backstroke the Bald Eagles finished in with a time of 1:10.66.

