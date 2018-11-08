FeelTheBern might make a comeback in 2020

Alexis Gallagher

Opinions Editor

aag9585@lockhaven.edu

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday and continue to ride the ‘Blue Wave’. They ride a wave of energy in opposition towards Trump, which generated during his first days in office. Although Trump boasted of “tremendous successes” after the election, it was clear that Democrats had won the minimum seats needed. After a series of wins down the East Coast and throughout the Midwest, Republicans suffered a drastic defeat in the House.

In the campaign’s closing weeks, Democrats swept over commericals and advertisments to focus their messages on Republican attempts to roll back health insurance. Winning back the House created a new focus on everything from the release of Trump’s elusive tax returns to limit of the administration’s ability to fund for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“For the past two years, we’ve watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values. Today, we say enough,” Hillary Clinton wrote in a series of tweets.

“But we won’t just vote against radicalism, bigotry, and corruption today. We’ll vote for fantastic candidates all over the country—including a historic number of women—who want to raise wages, fight for justice, and help more people get health care,” she tweeted. “If they win, they’ll do great things for America. Let’s exercise our birthright as Americans today, put those people in office, and continue the hard work of saving our democracy. It’ll take all of us. Happy Election Day.”

Trump made a comment after the election and continues to claim it’s a “big win” for him. “Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!” Trump wrote in a series of tweets Wednesday morning. “To any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words – FAKE NEWS!”

Benrie Sanders made a comment about the elections prior to Tuesday, and says it will determine whether Americans are comfortable with a president who is a “pathological liar.” In an interview with CNN, he argued that Trump lies about “every possible thing.”

“What this election is really about is whether we feel comfortable about having a president who is a pathological liar,” Sanders told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday night. “And whether we as Americans are comfortable having a president who tries to divide us up, divide us up based on the color of our skin or the country we came from or our sexual orientation or our religion,” Sanders added. “And ultimately, I don’t think the American people want us to move in that direction.”

Currently, Bernie is considered a top potential candidate in 2020. Sanders himslef has campaigned across the country in recent months for Democratic candidates aligned with his messages. Sanders had visited 32 states since the 2016 election. He has raised about $1.8 million for fellow candidates, with that total to exceed $2 million by the end of the election cycle.

“Now Trump, he’s a very, very tough guy,” Sanders told about 3,000 people in this college town, “He’s a very, very strong guy when he tears little children at the border from the arms of their mothers. What a tough guy. But he ain’t such a tough guy when he has to deal with Putin … He is not such a tough guy when he has to deal with his billionaire friends in Saudi Arabia, who just tortured and murdered a courageous journalist.”

If he runs in 2020, the challenges will be stiff. In part because of Sanders’ focusing on issues ranging from health care to the minimum wage, the Democratic Party has shifted closer to his leftist profile since the 2016 election, and Sanders will almost certainly face opposition from other high-profile progressives. Sanders claims he is well aware his age might become an issue, but if he decides to run in the election, he is prepared.

When we remove this lawless, criminal president from office we can truly start the long, difficult process of repairing America, and restoring our status in the world.

Advertisements