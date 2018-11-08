Intramural Basketball Kicks Off Playoffs

Lucus Lenze

Guest Writer

lwl5866@lockhaven.edu

Intramural basketball playoffs began Monday, with four quarter final games, played at the REC center.

There were two games played at 6 p.m., one at 7 p.m., and one game at 8 p.m. The top eight teams in the league made the playoffs.

The first game of the night saw the number one seed Prestige Worldwide, take on the number eight seed Nameless team. Prestige jumped out to an early lead in this one and never looked back. The way that they move the ball around paired with a great 3-point shooting percentage and lock down in your face defense helped them roll over the #8 seed. Prestige went on to win the game 94-41.

The other game being played at the time was between number four seed Double Stuff vs. number 5 seed 3 Guys Pizza. Double Stuff was undefeated for most of the regular season, until running into the wall that is Prestige. Dropping all the way down to the number four seed, they came in wanting to prove they were still a top team in the league. They did just that, coming out and rolling to a 100-68 victory over a very good 3 Guys Pizza team.

The 7 o’clock game had the number two seed, Circle Dirk squared off against the #7 seed, North Side. Going into the first timeout of the game, the score was tied up at 14 with just over 5 minutes left in the opening half. When halftime came the score was still tied, now 20-20. Coming out of the half Circle

Dirk pulled away jumping out to a lead of as much as 15 points at one time. North Side couldn’t rally back and Circle Dirk went on to win 47-33. Haneef Johnson led North Side with 16 points hitting a hand full of 3’s, while Circle Dirks scoring came from everyone on the team racking up an equal amount of points.

The night cap saw the #3 seed Double G’s go up against the number 6 seed Rick team who was looking to pull off an opening round upset. This game, being a back and forth affair, neither side giving an inch to the other. Late in the first half Rick pulled away after hitting four 3’s in a row to give them a 32-25 lead going into halftime. The second half was just the same as the first, Double G’s rallied back to tie the game and then it was more back and forth. Double G’s Darrin Manning, shooting unconscious from behind the arc nailed some huge 3’s of his own to bring them all the way back to down one late in the game. The game which was already a thriller got a lot more interesting when Double G’s tied the game at the end and the game went into overtime. The overtime was filled with psychical play by both teams and was a nail-biting finish. A blown coverage from the defense gave Rick the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds left. Double G’s came down the court with a chance to win and couldn’t get a shot to fall in the final seconds. Rick upset the number 3 seed by a score of 65-64, Markeem Walker led Double G’s with 23 points and Eric Huling led Rick with a game high 28 points.

Semi-finals will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Prestige Worldwide takes on Double Stuff in a rematch from earlier this year and Rick plays Circle Dirk, looking for another upset. Come down and enjoy some great basketball if you have the chance.

