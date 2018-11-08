LHU University Players to present Mainstage Theatre Production, “Almost, Maine”

Staff Reports

University Players, the student theater organization, will present the Mainstage Theatre Production, “Almost, Maine,” at 7:30 p.m. November 8, 10, 15 and 17 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in the Sloan Fine Arts Center.

“Almost, Maine” is a play by John Cariani, comprising nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical almost-town called Almost, Maine.

The production is free and open to the public. For tickets, contact the LHU box office at boxoffice@lockhaven.edu or call 570-484-3983.

Advertisements