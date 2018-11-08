Moyer leads All Conference Trio as LHU places 5th at PSAC Championship

Doug Spatafore

Sports Information Director

dspatofo@lockhaven.edu

EDINBORO, Pa. – For the first time in school history the Bald Eagles crowned three All-Conference runners, as the Lock Haven University women’s cross country team soared to a fifth-place showing today at the 2018 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships.

Laurel Moyer (Lock Haven, Pa./Central Mountain), Cadie Kiser (Chambersburg, Pa./Chambersburg) and Amanda Shultz (New Cumberland, Pa./Cedar Cliff) all ran to All-Conference honors by way of their top-30 finishes. It marked the first time in school history where the LHU women have had three runners achieve All-Conference status in the same conference-championship race.

As a team, the Bald Eagles finished fifth out of 17 teams and LHU was just two points behind fourth-place Seton Hill.

Moyer was fourth overall with a time of 24:08 (6K). Her fourth-place finish marked the best showing from a Bald Eagle since Shala Simms placed sixth in 2005. No LHU woman runner had placed fourth at the PSAC Championships since 1988.

Kiser was 15th with a time of 24:42. Both Moyer and Kiser ran to All-Conference honors last season as well.

Shultz, an All-Conference runner back in 2016, was 30th today (25:33) and she’s now a two-time All-Conference performer.

Morgan Perry (Quarryville, Pa./Solanco) had a huge day and finished as Lock Haven’s No. 4 runner. She was 50th overall with a time of 26:12. Caroline Stickley (Atglen, Pa./Octorara) placed 57th with a run of 26:26.

Several members of the LHU men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at LHU’s own Go-Fast River Run, set for Saturday, November 10. The 2018 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championships are set for Saturday, Nov. 17.

