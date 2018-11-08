North Hall to become pet-friendly

Staff Reports

When Lock Haven University welcomes students back to campus in spring 2019, some may have their four-legged companions in tow. The university will be the first in the Pennsylvania’s State System to introduce a pet-friendly residence hall.

LHU North Hall Residence Hall Director, Emmy Borst, has fronted the university’s initiative to allow students to bring pets to the campus. “Students who are comfortable where they live have greater success and pets are a great source of comfort to many students,” she said.

The move follows a trend in higher education that sees campuses offering students a true home-like living environment. “Studies show that students who feel at home on campus are the students that thrive both socially and academically,” Borst said. Bringing a pet to campus is one way LHU hopes to enhance the student experience and attract students with an affinity for animals to enroll.

LHU’s pilot program will allow students to bring their long-term pet, defined by LHU to have been under the primary care of the resident or their family for at least three months, to reside in their North Hall room. Pets must be at least 6 months of age. The university has implemented a policy with strict guidelines concerning the species, breeds and sizes of animals permitted. The policy defines allowable pets as cats, dogs under 40 pounds with breed restrictions, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and fish.

Students must submit an application for approval and registration to reside with a pet prior to bringing an animal to campus. As part of the application, the university will require photos of the animal and current vaccination records and a certificate of spay or neuter for cats and dogs.

Animals will not be permitted in campus buildings other than North Hall. While on campus, all dogs and cats must be kept on a leash and must wear current identification and rabies tags.

