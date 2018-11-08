The Strength, Conditioning and Fitness Club support LHU basketball player

Katie Krasinski

Guest Writer

The Strength, Conditioning, and Fitness club wanted to come together and do something special for a fellow Bald Eagle. Ayanda McGill is a member of the Lock Haven University Women’s Basketball team and works in the library on top of being a student. Her mother, Kiyana, is fighting a rare form of cancer. To help with the expenses of hospital bills and travels, we as a club have created “UpLIFTING Kiyana”, a donation and a positive phrase can be made and will be given to Kiyana and her family to read.

I came up with the idea for this whole event and proposed an idea to take video clips of students and staff saying an UpLIFTING phrase for Kiyana that will be mashed together into a short film for Kiyana to watch.

As we say, no eagle fights alone. We hope that the kind words of others and the donations that we raise can bring a smile to Kiyana’s face and comfort to her and her family. Being able to support a family in need is something the Strength, Conditioning, and Fitness club takes pride in and we were more than happy to help in any way we could.

