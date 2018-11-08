Yappy Hour Halloween

Staff Reports

Robert Pignatello, President of Lock Haven University, invited students, community members and staff on Oct. 30. for the second Yappy Hour dog walk and social. The specially themed “Yappy Halloween” event featured a dog costume contest judged by Clinton County Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Board President Mary Jo Williamson.

Costume contest winner Barley, owned by Nicole Rall-Miller and her daughter Megan Miller, earned a $50 LHU bookstore gift certificate. Contest runner-up was Benji, a

1-year- old male terrier mix and current SPCA resident who is up for adoption.

“Benji loves to play with people and other dogs. He is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations. He’s a sweet dog in need of a forever family,”said Williamson.

LHU’s next Yappy Hour will be held at 4 p.m. on November 27.

For more information about how to adopt Benji, call the Clinton County SPCA at 570-748-4756.

