15th president inaugurated at Thomas Field House

Mark Matthews

Staff Writer

mjm2923@lockhaven.edu

The 15th President of Lock Haven University recently got inaugurated. It took place on March 1. Many students, faculty, staff, and alumni gathered together in Thomas Fieldhouse for the ceremony to celebrate the official launching of President Robert Pignatello.

The ceremony started with a walk in or processional by several faculty members in their cap and gowns. The song “Where Eagles Fly” by Sammy Hagar initiated the gathering. The National Anthem was sung next by Chiara Hauserman and the Lock Haven University Band. The Presentation of the Colors were presented next by the LHU Army ROTC. Special Music was played by the LHU Choir as they sung “When You Believe.” Greetings on behalf of many various faculty members were presented to Robert Pignatello to help prepare for the President’s inauguration address.

The President Pignatello inauguration address itself noted a lot of key points throughout his speech. He said,“All of the students, faculty, coaches, staff, and alumni who are here. You are LHU, you are Haven Nation!”

He started talking about the students. He said, “I’ve found such impressive students. I have spent a lot of time talking and listening to you (students) in all kinds of settings. Here at the fieldhouse, in the residence halls on game nights, at the rec center, on the trolley or at Bentley.” “You have the best advice in how we can make your experience better. We just need to listen to you. We want every student who walks under the arch way you all came through today to believe they can soar higher because of experience they have at the Haven.”

Pignatello also said, “I have been in building mode. Building confidence, optimism, excitement to raise our profile and promote our value and impact. Building trust and relationships.”

He started talking about the future. He said, “Appreciating our great history will help us define a great future. That future will be a successful one by pursuing a strategy of growth, excellence, adaptation, and innovation. We will need to be bold, assertive, and be purposeful.” Pignatello remarks that he believes that anything is possible if we work together. He said,

“In the end, it is up to us to convert our challenges into opportunities. This is why I also know no matter what obstacles are before us, by working collaboratively we can solve problems and seize those opportunities. We can control our own destiny that make one that serves students and the community if we. All of us who are here today join hands and soar higher together.”

He ended his speech by saying, “I believe in LHU. I believe in us. Let’s go forward Bald Eagles!”

After the President’s inauguration address, Lock Haven University’s Alma Mater was sang by everyone in the building led by Jacob Houtz. Afterwards, the Recessional started where the faculty members marched out to the song “Fly Like An Eagle” by the Steve Miller Band. During the march, however, President Robert Pignatello decided to go to the stands where the students were to interact and take pictures with them.

The uniqueness and interaction President Pignatello performs with everyone at Lock Haven University makes the future look bright for each and every individual at LHU.

