The Jonas Brothers are back!

Kiara Carson

Co-Managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

The Jonas Brothers are making a huge comeback and the nostalgia is real. This band came out over a decade ago with three amazingly talented, charming, and handsome young men who took the hearts of young girls and teens all across the world.

They had everything: fame, fortune, love, support, movies, shows, and a huge fan base that never stopped caring for them even after they fell out of the game.

Now, they’re back and better after the longest hiatus ever and are making a new impression on a different generation while the older generation of their fan base is reflecting on all the good times we had in our childhoods when they first came and took us by storm. The love was never gone and now we can show them how much we appreciate their art and music by listening to what they have to offer this time around.

The three brothers have already started announcing their big plans of releasing new music and going on tours again just like back in the old days. “Sucker” is their latest and greatest song, and it is perfect. It goes over what things have been happening in their lives while they’ve been gone, mostly mentioning that they’ve all fallen in love and are totally off the market.

Kevin, the eldest, is married with two beautiful little girls. Joe, the middle child, is engaged to be married to actress Sophia Turner. And Nick, the youngest of the trio, is newlywed to actress Priyanka Chopra. They’ve all grown up and found the most important things to them outside of their music and careers which is what the goal really is in life; to live your happiness and speak your truth.

“Sucker” is all of these themes rolled up into a nice, catchy pop song that we’ll all swoon over just like we did back in the good old days. When they were younger, all the girls wanted to be in their lives emotionally and physically. We all have wanted to assert the kind of love that they gave to us through their music and give back the dedication they had to make us happy. That’s why we keep buying their songs!

They were teenage heartthrob legends that basically jumpstarted the boy band phase in the mid 2000’s and encouraged others to start their own boy bands like Big Time Rush and One Direction. These were the boys that put boy bands into a new perspective and targeted the right audience. They were huge then and they’ll be huge now because they are truly one of the greats.

