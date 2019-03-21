“Captain Marvel” shakes things up

Kiara Carson

Co-managing Editor

knc9459@lockhaven.edu

A female empowering cinematic experience involving a great woman superhero from outer space making her first film debut just in time for International Women’s day and paying tribute to women all over the world and in history is exactly what this world needed.

This movie will you give you so many chilling and exciting scenes that will make you want to embrace your full potential of being a powerful, independent woman.

Any film, song, or book that involves a woman taking charge in her life, professional or personal wise, is a calling to the rest of the world saying, “let’s stand up together and be awesome like we’ve always been and never lose or give up that power again!”

This is an awesome origin and build up story of a superhuman woman who is in the middle of protecting her home planet from intruders and battles with her own subconscious as she keeps having reoccurring memories of a life in the military helping even more people than she currently is as an intergalactic warrior.

Marvel really knew how to make women feel special by putting someone as extraordinary and honestly relatable as Captain Marvel in a film and casting someone like Brie Larson to step into an outstanding role was an excellent choice.

Larson has always been in movies that don’t really show her in the limelight; she’s plays more of supportive characters who helps the main characters figure their issues in a lot of different ways, but you could always tell what kind of style she has.

She’s always had this vibe of being a kicking butts and taking names kind of woman who has strong opinions on everything around her. Her debut in this movie gives her an amazing experience and a more important role in a movie that she truly deserves.

Then, when you add Samuel L. Jackson into the mix of putting on an amazing performance in one of Marvel’s superhero movies, it feels like you really belong. He was there when every one of the Avengers were assembled and it only makes it right that he helps her through this.

“Captain Marvel” overall really shoots you up into the stars and blows your mind on how much female empowerment and having representation of being welcomed into organizations like S.H.E.I.L.D and the Avengers, who are very male-dominated, and have both genders actually work together effectively as a unit like we’ve seen multiple times before with the fabulous Black Widow and the lovely fighting ladies of “Black Panther”.

It’s really refreshing for the spotlight to be all on the female superheroes for once.

You can have your own adventurous experience now while “Captain Marvel” is still in theaters and eventually see her again when she helps take back the human race from Thanos and his destruction in the new Avengers movie premiering this April.

