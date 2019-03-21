One of the worst dates ever

Tiana Gair

Copy Editor

teg5895@lockhaven.edu

My worst date ever—and trust me, there have been plenty of bad ones—had to be towards the end of last semester. It all started in late August; I was a first semester-sophomore and classes had just started. I had decided to take a literature class that only revolved around Shakespeare, and it was obvious that first day that I didn’t belong amongst those senior English majors, but I wasn’t just the only one.

The boy this story is based off of walked in to our very first class five minutes late. He immediately sat next to me, so I introduced myself, but we didn’t talk for the rest of the class. When class ended, he left quickly but it turns out he was waiting for me outside the door with a small folded piece of paper, which he placed in my hand and walked away. On it was his number.

Call me cheesy, but I am an incurable romantic and it made me smile. Even so, I wasn’t looking for a hook-up situation which is what I had found that nearly every single college guy wanted. So I never texted him. However, he consistently complimented me and told me he’d do anything for a date, among a bunch of other things. He honestly had great pickup lines that could have worked if I wasn’t me.

He added me on Snapchat and tried to talk all the time (but I still didn’t give him my number). Truly I felt like I was being pursued big-time. Time passed like this until finals week rolled around and he finally asked me on a date.

Getting asked to hang out somewhere public in college is kind of a big deal, if you know what I mean. Still, I half-expected what happened next. We were in the middle of a three hour nonstop conversation about our everything in our lives when he casually mentioned his girlfriend as if

A.) I’m supposed to know he has one, and

B.) we’d still be on this date if I had known prior to that moment.

I laughed in his face. Was he serious?! The look on his face told me that yes, in fact, he was. I took the opportunity to make him feel bad, make sure he knew that I couldn’t care less and we could still be ‘cool.’

In retrospect, the guy’s unwillingness to let me follow any of his social media (besides Snapchat) should have been the very first red-flag. His original excuse was that he ‘didn’t use it,’ but I didn’t want to look crazy for saying that I didn’t believe a single thing that came out of his mouth. My advice to any and every person in college looking to date is to trust your gut.

To me, the whole situation was hilarious. I curved him for months on end and the second I had a thought about changing that, it was shown to me that I should have never stopped. Overall, it was a learning experience, one I can look back on and laugh at with friends.

