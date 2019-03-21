PA Promise Rally, Coming Soon

Cassandra Keller

Co-Managing Editor

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) is calling LHU students, faculty, and coaches to join the PA Promise rally in Harrisburg coming Wednesday, Mar. 27.

PA Promise is a set of bills presented by Sen. Vincent J. Hughes and Rep. James Roebuck back in 2018. The bills have been brought back into legislation for the 2019-20 session.

According to the PA Promise website, “It[the PA promise] advocates for more affordable access to post-secondary education in Pennsylvania, which has suffered decades of disinvestment.” In summary, if the bills are to be passed as laws, they would help to make college more affordable and accessible to students who wouldn’t be able to attend college otherwise.

Free transportation will be provided for students, faculty, and coaches who reserve a seat. Transportation will depart at 8 a.m. Mar. 27 from Campus Drive. To reserve a seat, contact Dr. Rick Goulet at 570-484-2646 or at rgoulet@lockhaven.edu.

